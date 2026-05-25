If you had any doubts about the power of the Zionist influence over Donald Trump, the events of the last 36-hours should erase them.

On May 23, Trump posted on Truth Social: “An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America…” He disclosed that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, while the deal’s other specifics — including what Iran would receive — were left vague. On Sunday he doubled down, posting “I don’t make bad deals!” and telling critics “don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about.“

The social media pushback was intense, fast, and came from an unusually wide spectrum — left, right, and center — making Saturday’s reaction one of the more remarkable moments of social media criticism from his own coalition.

The Republican and Conservative Backlash — The Most Damaging

The most significant pushback came from Trump’s own right flank, where critics argued the war’s objectives were being abandoned:

Senator Ted Cruz wrote on X:

If the result of all that is to be an Iranian regime — still run by Islamists who chant ‘death to America’ — now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium and develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake.

Mike Pompeo, Trump’s own former Secretary of State, was devastating:

Pay the IRGC to build a WMD program and terrorize the world. Not remotely America First. It’s straightforward: Open the damned strait. Deny Iran access to money. Take out enough Iranian capability that they can never threaten us again.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a staunch Trump ally, posted:

Trump, ‘the peace President’, should have never started this war alongside Israel, who clearly doesn’t want peace.

Leave it to Senator Lindsey Grahama to win the chutzpah award. Graham posted on social media:

If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominant force requiring a diplomatic solution.

He continued:

This combination of Iran being perceived as having the ability to terrorize the Strait in perpetuity and the ability to inflict massive damage to Gulf oil infrastructure is a major shift of the balance of power in the region and over time.

He also posted:

I personally am a skeptic of the idea that Iran cannot be denied the ability to terrorize the Strait and the region cannot protect itself against Iranian military capability.

Graham was not alone. Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, warned that “the rumored 60-day ceasefire — with the belief that Iran will ever engage in good faith — would be a disaster,” adding that everything accomplished by Operation Epic Fury would “be for naught.” Wicker, on Friday, had blamed Trump’s advisers for pushing him toward a deal “that would not be worth the paper it is written on” rather than allowing the president to “finish the job he started.”

The Times of Israel, citing senior Israeli officials, headlined its coverage: “‘Nightmare for Israel’: Senior GOP senators criticize alleged terms of emerging Iran deal.” The Senate Republicans’ official X account reshared Graham’s post, as did Senator Tom Cotton, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee — a signal that Graham’s skepticism represented a significant bloc of Republican Senate opinion, not just one maverick voice.

The deepest irony of Graham’s position — noted widely on social media — is that he spent years urging military action against Iran, celebrated the launch of Operation Epic Fury, and is now confronting the possibility that the war he wanted produced a strategic outcome that strengthened rather than weakened Iran’s regional dominance.

The Fox News Comment Section Revolt

In one of the more striking social media moments, even Fox News’ own audience pushed back. When Fox News reshared Trump’s Truth Social post about the deal, its own followers responded with deep skepticism. One commenter wrote: “‘Nobody has seen it, nobody knows what it is, it isn’t fully negotiated yet,’ but trust him, it’s better than Obama’s deal. Incredible pitch!” Another wrote: “He needs to listen to the critics before he signs something stupid.” A third wrote: “Critics are not asking what the deal is, but why there is a deal in the first place.”

The Left’s Response

Democrats largely amplified the contradictions — noting that Trump had publicly said Iran’s military was “decimated” and its nuclear program “obliterated” while now apparently agreeing to unfreeze Iranian assets and allow continued enrichment, asking what precisely the war had been fought to achieve.

As I noted in the headline for this piece, Miriam Adelson’s $250 million contribution to Trump’s campaign gives her ready access to Trump, which she gleefully exercises. The blistering reaction from Miraim, legislators and the public makes it highly unlikely that Trump will actually conclude a deal with Iran. I anticipate that the negotiation charade will continue through Eid, which is expected to begin on the evening of Tuesday, May 26, with the main day of Eid falling on Wednesday, May 27 — just three days from now. Celebrations continue through Saturday, May 30. While it is possible that Trump may reignite the war with Iran by Wednesday, I believe he will wait until next Saturday to order a new attack on Iran in order to avoid antagonizing the Saudis, who are hosting an estimated three million Islamic worshipers in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.

I discussed on Sunday prospects for a deal with Iran with Mario Nawfal:

I covered the same territory with Sulaiman Ahmed: