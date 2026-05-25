Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Shawn Shahpari's avatar
Shawn Shahpari
2hEdited

The visual implies that Iran has any navy ships left to be shot at by Americans.

A more accurate visual would be an Iranian missile with a U.S. aircraft on fire and Americans being blown overboard.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

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