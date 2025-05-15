Son of the New American Revolution

tim
3h

Larry,

I just finished watching : This is the One Thing Tearing America Apart. - with Nima.

You remind me of me.

That is me after Vietnam, March 1967 - November 1968, a Marine Corporal. Pre Internet.

While I cannot claim the title of 0311, I was just an 0141 and 8151 with a CAR, VSM w/3 stars…

I had a lot of questions when I came home both times so I attended Oregon State to answer a question: Why do Human beings do the things we do to each other, like War or worse ? Anthropology

My father, Clarence G. Perales was a paratrooper on D-Day with the 101st, one of 16 out of 66 that survived.

So I became a “Boy Scout”, wanted to be like my dad, fight bad guys communist were the new Nazi’s. I owned and packed my own parachute, skydived, had a ham radio license, was a very good shot and fluent in Spanish. You get the picture.

There is much more to all this: U.S. Army Reserve SFGA 1991, contract worker 2003 Iraq…

All of this was because I was still working on the same question: Why do Human beings do the things we do to each other…. Remind you of anyone you know ?

Got in trouble in the Marines back just before I got my Honorable Discharge and my XO and CO got me off the hook and sent me to computer school… so I built a computer model of Conflict and Resolution while at OSU… 1975

I don’t know if you will even get this, so I’ll end it here. Buy ya coffee sometime ?

At 77 YOA, just an ole tired Marine.

Thanks,

Tim Perales

Ron Chism
2h

Speaking of Russia, early in Russia's SMO I began to wonder about three things:

1. Not only Russia's resistance to "the West's" aggression, but also its rise in economic POWER despite the incredibly massive sanctions placed on Russia by "the West."

2. What was REALLY behind "the West's" disdain, Russophobia, constant dream to balkanize Russia.

3. Does "the West" carry a supremacist force that drives foreign policy, especially U.S. foreign policy?

Regarding No. 1, I recalled a saying of the poet, Khalil Gibran:

"Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls. The most massive characters are seared with scars."

Russia's suffered hundreds of years of wars, since 830 C.E. (A.D.), from the Paphlagonian expedition of the Rusʹ to the current war in Ukraine. I decided to write an article exploring a hypothesis based on Khalil Gibran's saying about how suffering brings strength. So, I wrote an article entitled,

"No more 'Niggers' in Russia:The De-Niggerization of The Russian People and the Rise of the Russian Republic." [If the reader happens to be "woke," relax, please, and just read the article]

https://ronchism.substack.com/p/no-more-niggers-in-russia?utm_source=publication-search

But that just took care of question No. 1 For questions No. 2 and No. 3, I decided to write a different article. Experts were saying how "irrational" U.S. policy had been. U.S. moves made no sense whatsoever. The U.S. was still opearting, with respect to Russia, as if we were still in the 1990s. So, what was the U.S. irrationality based on? Hmmmmmm.

Well, I thought about it, did a tad bit of research, and discovered that European people, historically, did not seem to like SLAVIC people. Russia is composed of other ethnic groups. But the Slavs seem to be the SOUL of Russia. To my HUGE surprise, I discovered that Slavs had been used as slaves, by various peoples, including Muslims, for about 3,000 [Yes, three-thousand] years. Sooooo, I wrote what has become a 17-part series, with two parts to go. The ;last part, Part 19, will be a history of that which was called "scientific racism." The title of the series is,

"Is this Black enough for you? Has global racial supremacy been an unspoken force driving U.S foreign policy?"

https://ronchism.substack.com/p/part-17-is-this-black-enough-for?utm_source=publication-search

I welcome [Maybe I shouldn't!!] any criticism. Also, please consider informing others about those two articles, as well as about my Substack stuff. Thanks!

