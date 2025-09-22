New details emerged today from the autopsy and statements by Kirk’s colleagues about the bullet’s trajectory, sparking widespread discussion and some conspiracy theories on social media. According to Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, the bullet entered Kirk’s neck but “miraculously” did not exit his body, lodging instead under the skin and absorbing its full force. This prevented it from striking or injuring anyone seated behind Kirk in the crowded outdoor amphitheater, which had over 3,000 attendees and limited security (only six police officers and a small private team).

Hopefully this will put an end to those who claim the shot was fired from the side or from behind. There is a video circulating on line that shows a 30-06 round hitting a facsimile of a human skull… That video, which shows the head violently exploding, shows that the bullet hit the skull and not the neck. The neck is soft tissue and, assuming the shot was fired from the building, which is an elevated shot, it is possible that the bullet nicked his collarbone, which could have deflected the round. However, there are plenty of other videos on YouTube that show the destructive power of a 30-06 round, and those videos raise serious doubts that the FBI is telling the truth. Another possibility is that a frangible bullet was fired. Frangible 30-06 ammunition is valued for specialized safety considerations rather than for maximizing terminal effectiveness in hunting or military combat, where deeper penetration and massive wound channels are generally prioritized. A frangible 30-06 round is designed with a compressed metal powder core that disintegrates into tiny fragments upon striking a hard surface, such as metal, bone, or concrete, rather than deforming or remaining intact like traditional lead-core ammunition. Here is a video that demonstrates the power of a 30-06 round:

As I have maintained from the outset, the shot came from the front. All of the videos filmed by various people record the same loud noise that is consistent with a rifle shot, but the sound does not appear consistent with a 30-06 round. In other words, the sound of the shot a smaller caliber than a 30-06… I doubt that it was a 30-06 round that killed Charlie. Charlie’s widow and friends need to demand a truthful account of the bullet that took his life.

Meanwhile, the United States is engaged in acts of blatant murder by blowing up boats from Venezuela alleged to be carrying illegal narcotics. I taught a Range Safety Officer course today and one of my students, a young man in his thirties, served with the US Coast Guard and told me of several experiences he had interdicting drug boats, which included shoot outs. He told me he was disgusted and alarmed by what Trump is doing (and he voted for Trump). He said these attacks on boats that are not firing at US forces violates all US Coast Guard and military protocol for handling these alleged threats.

Donald Trump is flouting international maritime law and celebrating his power to kill people he thinks are bad. Worse yet, the politicians and the mainstream media are just shrugging their collective shoulders and foolishly accepting the concept that a President can kill any foreigner he wants as long as he asserts they are bad.

I was interviewed on Thursday by Dr. Hasan Ünal, a professor in Turkiye. We discussed recent events in Qatar and Gaza:

On Friday I appeared, along with Andrei Martyanov, on Randy Credico’s NY radio show… We discussed the war in Ukraine: