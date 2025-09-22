Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kent Ramsay's avatar
Kent Ramsay
7m

Andrew Kolvet is not a ballistics expert and knows nothing about where the bullet came from or even if it was a bullet. The people from "security" and Turning Point effectively sanitized the crime scene as soon as the smoke cleared. Within a day the entire area had been torn down, and the ground cover replaced with pavers. Has anyone ever seen such a deliberate cover up done so quickly with the participation of law enforcement? Well, since Butler. It is odd to see Larry pooh poohing sensible theories put forward based on the video evidence when the official story is such an obvious pile of bullshit and misdirection. There is new theory now that the thing that killed Charlie was an explosion from the wireless mic he was wearing pinned to his shirt on his right chest. It is like the recent use of exploding pagers to kill hundred of people in the Middle East. Here is the link. https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/1969948599808032828. To this lay person this theory makes much more sense than the ridiculous rifle that would have blown his entire neck off and left blood everywhere. And of course, no bullet has been produced. And the entire scene was excavated and removed with no analysis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture