Son of the New American Revolution

mk68
1h

Business is business. Who wants a regional war when there are golf courses to be developed and deals to be struck? I think the Gulf states (a) understand how much is at stake, and (b) how to tickle the Donald's fancy. From today's Financial Times Due Diligence newsletter:

Billions of dollars are on the table this week as US President Donald Trump jets off to the Middle East.

Ties between the US and the Gulf states have become all the cosier even before the president touches down. Qatar has offered Trump a $400mn jumbo jet replacement for Air Force One: a luxury Boeing 747-8.

While the move drew criticism from supporters and opponents alike, it’s a symbolic way to kick off a week that’s sure to be filled with more transactions.

It’s just the first in a number of deals that have been discussed ahead of the president’s tour of the Middle East.

Top of the agenda for the US administration will be a normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and investment commitments from the oil-rich Gulf states.

Trump’s family already knows the region well, with its members and associates spending the past year on a stretch of intense dealmaking there.

DD has previously written about the exploits of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who parlayed the connections he made as a senior adviser in the president’s first administration into a global business.

Kushner’s Affinity Partners has received over $3.5bn from funds backed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Trump’s sons, who assumed control of the president’s business interests when he took office, have also been busy striking deals.

Last month, Eric Trump appeared at an event with Qatar’s minister of municipality to announce a new Trump golf resort in the country. The Trump Organization has also landed licensing deals for residential blocks in Dubai and Jeddah.

And the previous month, Abu-Dhabi’s MGX investment fund used a stablecoin developed by the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial to finance a $2bn deal with crypto exchange Binance.

Trump adviser Elon Musk’s businesses have also benefited from Gulf state money.

Qatar and the UAE contributed to a $6bn fundraising round for xAI and in February, Dubai said it would use Musk’s Boring Company to build a tunnel network.

It’s expected that Musk will join other US executives this week at an investment forum in Riyadh focused on technology, AI and energy.

The forum will close with a flurry of investment announcements, and the executives, including the likes of Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Fink, will hope for further deals in the future.

Those deal announcements will probably be the real fireworks. And as always with Trump, we’re anticipating some shockingly large dollar figures attached.

Chris Collier
6h

Great report!

I had heard on The Duran that apparently President Zelensky commented on the decree banning talks with Russia as long as President Putin is leading Russia; stating that that decree is for everybody else in Ukraine - not President Zelensky.

I maka da rooolz and I can breyka da rooolz....

The Duran also noted that whatever the outcome of Ukraine - they will blame President Trump for it. They as in Starmer, Merz, Macron, and the rest of EU/NATO. Also the US Democrats and their umbilical units in the media. I'm sure even our new dear leader Mark Carney will blame President Trump.

Whaydaya we going to do tho'....

