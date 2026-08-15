Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Jeff Berg's avatar
Jeff Berg
11h

China has 56 Universities where you can major in rare earth refining. The US has zero.

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Frank Jabbar (Public)'s avatar
Frank Jabbar (Public)
12h

We need to adopt a stronger will to work hard mentality in the US if we want to maintain our country’s infrastructures. We can’t keep taking the easy way out (out sourcing everything including work). I’m tired of people here being scared of hard work, this mentality obviously led to this supply chain screw up. Also capitalism is decent sometimes but we can’t keep putting profits over sense.

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