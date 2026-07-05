Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
9hEdited

Larry wrote: ¨So why did I write this? Charles Thomson is my 5th great-uncle on my mother’s side of the family...

I like to think that what I do today, 250 years later, reflects on this part of my family’s legacy.¨

Yes Larry. For sure. You have is talent! You are also the man who tells the truth. Thank you for helping us to understand what is going on in this world.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
10h

😀Thanks Big😃

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