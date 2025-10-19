I have had an interesting series of meetings since arriving in Moscow last Wednesday. I am getting the chance to have in-depth chats with a variety of military and political leaders. I attended a dinner tonight with Lt. General Apti Alaudinov, who played a major role in destroying the Ukrainian force that invaded Kursk last year.
The operation led by General Apty Alaudinov involved Russian forces using a gas pipeline as a clandestine route to recapture the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region in March 2025. The operation began when Russian special forces, studying the map and the Ukrainian gas shutdown, identified a strategic tunnel created by Ukraine at the gas pipeline, the main route used for Russian gas transit to Europe. They then undertook a meticulous plan to infiltrate the area through this pipeline, which involved digging a tunnel and preparing it for an assault.
Son of the New American Revolution is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The operation was launched on March 8, 2025, at dawn, when several units navigated through the pipeline, emerging behind Ukrainian lines. These units, including a significant force of reportedly between 600 and 800 men, moved stealthily through the pipeline—some traveling nearly 12-15 kilometers depending on the exit point—using oxygen supplies, ammunition, and food stored along the way. Under the command of Alaudinov, Russian forces marked themselves with blue tape to deceive Ukrainian forces into misidentifying their units, a tactic that could be considered a form of perfidy, possibly a war crime.
This bold, unconventional assault allowed Russian troops to penetrate deep behind Ukrainian defenses, seize control of Sudzha, and begin a campaign to retake the town with minimal resistance initially. The success of this operation was described by Alaudinov as one of the most effective during the entire period of Russia’s special military operation, with Russian forces continuing their offensive to destroy Ukrainian forces in the region .
In essence, General Alaudinov’s operation was a covert, high-risk ingress through the gas pipeline, executing a surprise attack that turned a critical supply route into a military pathway for retaking strategic territory.
Meeting General Alaudinov in person and having a chance to hear his story and his attitude towards war was refreshing and humbling. He hates war and wants the killing to stop. He takes great pride in being a muslim and a Russian patriot. One thing that Russia has achieved since the collapse of Communism and the end of the Chechen civil war, is religious liberty without sectarian strife. While Russia is fundamentally an Orthodox Christian nation, its people embrace those who practice other religions, Islam and Judaism in particular. The ten-year Chechen war, that ended in 2010, was a very dark period in Russia’s modern history. Some of the muslim radicals who carried out multiple terrorist attacks and tried to declare Chechnya an independent country under Sharia law, had been trained by Western intelligence agencies in Aghanistan. Yet in winning the war against the muslim extremists, the Russian government embarked on a policy of reconciliation and rebuilding. Today, the city of Grosny, which lay in ruins 15 years ago, now shines as one of the most beautiful cities in Russia.
I’m having trouble accessing YouTube and Bitchute, so I will be unable to post my normal complement of videos.
Son of the New American Revolution is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“ While Russia is fundamentally an Orthodox Christian nation, its people embrace those who practice other religions, Islam and Judaism in particular. The ten-year Chechen war, that ended in 2010, was a very dark period in Russia’s modern history. Some of the muslim radicals who carried out multiple terrorist attacks and tried to declare Chechnya an independent country under Sharia law, had been trained by Western intelligence agencies in Aghanistan.”
Thank you Larry J, a telling and striking endorsement of Western evil, for evil it truly is, using man’s beliefs, often latent, used to stoke division, hatred, and age old tactic accompanied timeless tropes utilised the most evil of humanity… the most telling being that Russia puts the West to shame when it comes to adherence to doctrinal belief, to truly allowing freedom of religious worship, Russia we know together its leadership per this War Hero’s remark he is proud of his doctrinal beliefs.. Islam, whilst we know Putin and many of Russias leadership are hardcore Christian, Russian Orthodox, yet they all get on, one with the other, this Nation that places in order as follows, God, Faith, Family, State is reviled the liberal Rules Based Order Globalists, they who despise all, anything that is God, Faith, Family centric, the decay in the West testament to the same, but give them abortion on demand, homosexuality, transgenderism, in fact any abnormal sexual proclivity and they are in boots and all.
We lived this doctrine during the Scamdemic, Church going prohibited whilst strip clubs, liquor stores were all go… try and make sense of that and tell me they, these out of control retards who don’t seem to know their arsehole from their elbow save using said orifice for any deviant act they can get off on, albeit with the way this SMO is going as conducted by Russia the aforementioned orifice be it male or female is being carefully tended by those who foment war, who have orchestrated this campaign of death, destruction, injury, as that nether region sweats and twitches uncontrollably with every Russian victory on the battlefield… so much for getting off… General Apty Alaudinov exemplifies everything that is great about Russia, highly articulate, brave, a man who entered that pipe with his men, I will not forget his rousing address as Simplicius reported, ex the video included… the most telling aspect being as he spoke, surrounded the men about to enter that pipe/tunnel, his hand placed, a light touch upon the right shoulder of each in a personal gesture… as he said after looking each in the eye, touching them upon the right shoulder, I see you, I will be there with you god willing the other end of this tunnel when we reach the objective we have set for ourselves, we do this together, as one, no man alone… we will live or die together, we are not afraid of death, death has no fear for us, God awaits us so let’s do this … together, for each other, our families, our loved ones for our Nation and those who would want to be amongst us but are no longer, we honour them… together! …. Then in unison, Arms raised, centred…all as one shouted ooooorah in that Russian way.. something I’ll never forget .. it bought tears to the eye, a moment shared when those who know the feeling of men that have bonded, share that bond, whether coming together as a team in sport, or as in this case for battle actually unify as one…that address, that moment defined for me, that not only was this man a born leader of men, but it exemplified the resolve and the spirit of the Russian nation… something lacking in the West…instead we are all about the rah rah, rah, talking it up, Alaudinov and his men have on multiple occasions this SMO let their actions and deeds do the talking… victory will be theirs, pray it is, the world needs this tyranny, this out of control entitlement and arrogance to end.. , with such an end peace and a long lost prosperity will we hope return.. multipolarity a new paradigm, long overdue read about it, understand it, the striving for a return to international law, convention, norms, institutions upheld, non interference in sovereign states, in other words an end to the division and shit stirring U.S Aid, the NGO’s, the likes of Soros and his Open Society Foundation at the centre of most conflagrations, an end to interfering in the politics of foreign nations… a world predicate as China has shown is possible built upon prosperity through trade.
We have watched America’s now enemy #1 prosper, building, not destroying contrast the state of Western economies heavily indebted, resulting Wars, conflict, stirring, the monies spent the gain of the selected few over the many, whilst BRICS+ nations are lifting, have lifted hundreds of millions up from poverty into the middle class.. ditto Russia.. that tells us all we need know, we’ve been lied to, told falsehoods by a compliant Western media… hence Russia I pray is victorious, dealing the U.S, U.K led West and NATO a decisive loss that hopefully will have them scurrying back to the holes from which they crawled out of to think seriously before embarking upon such again.. however something tells me such is wishful thinking, at least with Russia truly dominating there’s a chance… just saying
Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand
Always appreciate your accounts from Russia, Larry.
I do not believe that the ruse used by Lt. Gen. Alaudinov's assault teams was perfidy at the level of a war crime. Some might say there's a moral aspect, but this is war and ruses must be expected by both sides.
Donning the uniforms of the enemy and attacking is perfidy. So is attacking under the guise of a recognized international symbol such as a white flag or Red Cross. Disguising yourself as civilians and attacking is perfidy. But the use of a colored armband is not a recognized international symbol nor part of a soldier's normal uniform. That leaves either side free to try and dupe the other by wearing the same color band in an attack. However it's a risky strategy, probably best reserved for a high-stakes gambit like the one they were mounting. That's just my layman's opinion, though.