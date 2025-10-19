Receiving a Copy of General Apti Alaudinov’s Newest Book

I have had an interesting series of meetings since arriving in Moscow last Wednesday. I am getting the chance to have in-depth chats with a variety of military and political leaders. I attended a dinner tonight with Lt. General Apti Alaudinov, who played a major role in destroying the Ukrainian force that invaded Kursk last year.

The operation led by General Apty Alaudinov involved Russian forces using a gas pipeline as a clandestine route to recapture the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region in March 2025. The operation began when Russian special forces, studying the map and the Ukrainian gas shutdown, identified a strategic tunnel created by Ukraine at the gas pipeline, the main route used for Russian gas transit to Europe. They then undertook a meticulous plan to infiltrate the area through this pipeline, which involved digging a tunnel and preparing it for an assault.

The operation was launched on March 8, 2025, at dawn, when several units navigated through the pipeline, emerging behind Ukrainian lines. These units, including a significant force of reportedly between 600 and 800 men, moved stealthily through the pipeline—some traveling nearly 12-15 kilometers depending on the exit point—using oxygen supplies, ammunition, and food stored along the way. Under the command of Alaudinov, Russian forces marked themselves with blue tape to deceive Ukrainian forces into misidentifying their units, a tactic that could be considered a form of perfidy, possibly a war crime.

This bold, unconventional assault allowed Russian troops to penetrate deep behind Ukrainian defenses, seize control of Sudzha, and begin a campaign to retake the town with minimal resistance initially. The success of this operation was described by Alaudinov as one of the most effective during the entire period of Russia’s special military operation, with Russian forces continuing their offensive to destroy Ukrainian forces in the region .

In essence, General Alaudinov’s operation was a covert, high-risk ingress through the gas pipeline, executing a surprise attack that turned a critical supply route into a military pathway for retaking strategic territory.

Meeting General Alaudinov in person and having a chance to hear his story and his attitude towards war was refreshing and humbling. He hates war and wants the killing to stop. He takes great pride in being a muslim and a Russian patriot. One thing that Russia has achieved since the collapse of Communism and the end of the Chechen civil war, is religious liberty without sectarian strife. While Russia is fundamentally an Orthodox Christian nation, its people embrace those who practice other religions, Islam and Judaism in particular. The ten-year Chechen war, that ended in 2010, was a very dark period in Russia’s modern history. Some of the muslim radicals who carried out multiple terrorist attacks and tried to declare Chechnya an independent country under Sharia law, had been trained by Western intelligence agencies in Aghanistan. Yet in winning the war against the muslim extremists, the Russian government embarked on a policy of reconciliation and rebuilding. Today, the city of Grosny, which lay in ruins 15 years ago, now shines as one of the most beautiful cities in Russia.

