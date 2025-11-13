Trump1d

This will be a brief article, but you will have to do some work by watching the videos. For starters, Robert Barnes appeared on The Duran on Monday and provided an incredibly brilliant analysis of the causes behind the collapse of Donald Trump’s presidency. According to Barnes, Trump is a captive of the Zionist lobby and is betraying the MAGA base by sucking up to corporate interests. I know that is no surprise to many of you, but Barnes’ explanation puts some important meat on those bones. He is particularly scathing of Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent:

Stanislav aka Stas interviewed me on Monday and we discussed my belief that the slow pace of Russia’s advances in Ukraine in 2023 and 2024 was a consequence of the shortage of trained troops the Russian General Staff could deploy to the front… Stas agreed. I am hammering that point because it explains the dramatic acceleration in Russia’s advances all along the line of contact… Russia currently is carrying out nine separate offensive operations and the Ukrainian forces are starting to collapse. The fact that Russia now has more than 700,000 combat soldiers on the frontlines is a critical variable that has made this possible: