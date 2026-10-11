Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S. R. C.'s avatar
S. R. C.
Oct 11

Will Schryver @imetatronink

It is rumored Russia and Iran are colluding to defeat US sanctions by having Iran ship diesel to Russia, payment for which is obtained from Russian diesel sales into the global market.

Therefore, it is possible any increased supply in global markets could be Iranian exports.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics

New reports speak of the Iranians beginning to transport their oil to Russia via the Caspian Sea, with the aim of circumventing the American siege and sanctions, and re-exporting Iranian oil to global markets via Russia itself.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Ann Apolloni's avatar
Ann Apolloni
Oct 11

Thank you Larry for the excellent information and I have a lot of laughs with your commentary as well and Nima trying to be serious is a classic, you’ve really got to get that Spotify music list going as it’ll be a big hit

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture