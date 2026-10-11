On Friday night Donald Trump announced that, after a call with Vladimir Putin, Russia would ship diesel to the United States and world markets. Treasury followed with a temporary general license lifting sanctions on Russian diesel until April 2027. The President promised that diesel prices would fall “in record numbers” and “fast.” With the midterms three weeks away and diesel at $6.23 a gallon, up from about $3.67 a year ago and just off the record $6.52 set on September 22, I understand the political appeal. But when I put the numbers next to the size of the shortage, the deal is a rounding error.

What was announced

According to Trump’s own post, Russia will supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel “immediately,” 500,000 tons in November, 1 million tons “immediately thereafter,” and a further 3 million tons “within a short period of time.” Converting at roughly 7.45 barrels per tonne, that comes to

:

Conversion is approximate; Forbes used a similar factor and arrived at about 35.5 million barrels. Only the Kremlin’s general “readiness to supply” has been confirmed from the Russian side; the tonnages come from Trump’s post.

The size of the hole

Karl W. Miller, whose assessment of the global energy emergency I rely on, puts the current global shortfall of middle distillates (diesel, gasoil and jet fuel) at a minimum of 3 million barrels a day. That gap comes from destroyed and impaired Gulf refining, disrupted crude supply to refineries abroad, damaged utilities and blocked product exports. At that rate the world must find 90 million barrels every month, 270 million barrels every 90 days and nearly 1.1 billion barrels a year, either by producing it elsewhere, drawing it from stocks or doing without. Miller expects the damaged Gulf complex to take about five years to rebuild.

Here is how the Russian deal compares

:

US figures are four-week averages to 2 October 2026 as cited by Miller. The 3 mb/d gap is Miller’s proprietary minimum estimate; his calculations assume it persists.

Put simply, the entire package, if every tonne arrives, covers less than two weeks of the global shortfall. The first 300,000 tons cover about 18 hours of it.

Why even those barrels are not all new supply

The headline volumes overstate the relief for several reasons.

Russia may be short itself. Moscow has banned diesel exports since July and extended the ban through the end of October. The IEA claims that Russian diesel output has fallen about 30%, and Russian refineries have suffered repeated outages. If true, every barrel Russia ships abroad is a barrel it must spare from its own farms, military and trucking. However, Russian sources dispute the IEA claim.

Redirection is not production. Miller makes this point about American exports and it applies equally to Russian ones: moving existing fuel from one buyer to another relocates the shortage; it does not shrink it. Before the war Russia was the world’s second-largest diesel exporter. Its traditional buyers, such as Turkey, Brazil and parts of Africa, will compete for the same limited volumes, so some of what is sold under a US license will displace other flows rather than add to the total.

It is diesel only. Miller’s gap covers jet fuel and kerosene as well. Nothing in this deal addresses the aviation side.

The US does not need imports so much as the world does. The United States already produces about 5.2 million barrels a day of distillate and exports about 1.56 million. American prices are high because they are set in a global market that is short, not because American refineries lack product. A few Russian cargoes entering that market will not change the marginal price that a 3 mb/d deficit sets.

Timing and logistics are unresolved. The White House has not said who will pay for the fuel or when it will arrive, and only the first two tranches have even notional dates. As Miller puts it, fuel secured in another basin is not relief until it reaches the consuming network.

What the market said

Diesel futures dipped on the announcement, which I read as a headline reaction rather than a change in fundamentals. A European diplomat told reporters the deal was “very unlikely to have a real impact on prices.” Even Ukraine’s sanctions official, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who has every reason to oppose it on other grounds, made the arithmetic point: the United States burns about 3.5 million tons of diesel a week, so 300,000 tons is trivial.

The real winner: Moscow

If the deal does little for the diesel shortage, it does a great deal for Russia. The volumes that are trivial against a 3 million barrel-a-day gap are not trivial as cash, because diesel is now one of the most valuable commodities on earth. US diesel futures settled at about $4.80 a gallon in September, roughly $200 a barrel. Using Miller’s illustrative replacement price range of $150 to $200 a barrel, the numbers look like this

:

My estimates. Actual realized prices will depend on discounts, freight and delivery terms, and the revenue is earned first by Russian companies, reaching the state through taxes.

That money arrives when Moscow needs it. Russia’s budget was built on $59 Urals crude; in early 2026 Urals was selling in the mid-$40s to mid-$50s at deep discounts imposed by sanctions, and Bloomberg reported that, at those prices, the shortfall in oil and gas revenue would push the deficit to almost 2.2 trillion rubles, about $29 billion. On my numbers, the full diesel package alone would cover roughly a fifth to a quarter of that gap.

The sanctions relief is worth more than the announced tonnage. Treasury’s general license is not limited to fuel bound for the United States. It allows Russian diesel to be sold on the global market, and any cargo loaded while the license is in force is exempt from US sanctions until April 2027. That means:

Every exportable barrel benefits, not just the announced tranches. Once Russia lifts its own export ban, all of its diesel can be sold openly for six months, not just the volumes in Trump’s post. If Russia exported even 0.5 million barrels a day over that period, a figure I use only for illustration, it would earn roughly $14 billion to $18 billion at the same prices.

Smaller discounts. Sanctioned Russian crude sold at a discount of about $26.50 a barrel to Brent in February. Diesel sold legally to mainstream buyers, with conventional shipping and insurance, does not need to be discounted the same way. Each dollar of discount removed is a dollar more for Moscow.

A crack in the sanctions wall. This is the first diesel license longer than the standard 30 days since the war began, and it comes weeks after Trump signed a law calling for tariffs of up to 100% on the biggest buyers of Russian oil and gas. Moscow and its customers will draw the obvious conclusion: US sanctions are negotiable, and enforcement of the new law is now in doubt.

My assessment

This deal is politics, not supply. It gives the White House a talking point before the midterms and gives Moscow billions of dollars in hard currency plus a six-month sanctions reprieve it has sought since the war began, but it does not move the needle on the global diesel shortage. At best it offsets two weeks of a deficit that, on Miller’s assessment, will persist for years while the Gulf rebuilds. Lower pump prices, if they come, will come from demand destruction, stock draws or a reopened Strait of Hormuz, not from 35 million barrels of Russian diesel trickling in over the winter.

The larger cost is strategic. Easing sanctions for a volume this small hands Russia a financial lifeline for its war budget and trades away leverage over Moscow, and strains relations with Kyiv and Brussels, for a benefit that disappears in the noise of a 3 million barrel-a-day hole.

Nima and I discuss the Houthi escalation against Saudi Arabia: