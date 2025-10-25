The reports of a collapsing Russian economy is unadulterated Western propaganda. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then these six videos should be equivalent to Tolstoy’s War and Peace. I strolled around the Arbat and tried to capture the normalcy that defines life in Moscow.
I also am including below four videos of virtually empty gas stations in northern Moscow. You would not know that there is a war on in Ukraine:
You know all of the reports about shortages of gasoline and lines of cars with desperate drives? Yeah, that is bullshit too. I took these videos of four gas stations in the northern suburbs of Moscow the other night (I was enroute to a fabulous dinner with Stas Krapivnik and his family):
The sign doesn't say how much the gasoline is. I imagine they don't have e 85 ethanol blend, since there's no corn grown in Russia. Some farmers in Minnesota and South Dakota rely on growing corn for ethanol, so nowadays it's real hard to find gasoline without ethanol for the rototiller and weedeater. Only one place in Akron has it. Dusty's, the boat dock and moor and rental place. But they're closing for the winter.
Rubels were 100 for $1 for years and years, but now they're about 90. So gas is about 250 Rubles per gallon or 70 Rubles per liter I'm guessing.
😂 Blue-out My Flip-flop, Stepped on a Pop-Top; Though it's a shoe (opening photo) 😏
Excellent -> real shoes, there!