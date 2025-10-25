The reports of a collapsing Russian economy is unadulterated Western propaganda. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then these six videos should be equivalent to Tolstoy’s War and Peace. I strolled around the Arbat and tried to capture the normalcy that defines life in Moscow.

I also am including below four videos of virtually empty gas stations in northern Moscow. You would not know that there is a war on in Ukraine:

You know all of the reports about shortages of gasoline and lines of cars with desperate drives? Yeah, that is bullshit too. I took these videos of four gas stations in the northern suburbs of Moscow the other night (I was enroute to a fabulous dinner with Stas Krapivnik and his family):