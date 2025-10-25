Son of the New American Revolution

David Cooper
2h

The sign doesn't say how much the gasoline is. I imagine they don't have e 85 ethanol blend, since there's no corn grown in Russia. Some farmers in Minnesota and South Dakota rely on growing corn for ethanol, so nowadays it's real hard to find gasoline without ethanol for the rototiller and weedeater. Only one place in Akron has it. Dusty's, the boat dock and moor and rental place. But they're closing for the winter.

Rubels were 100 for $1 for years and years, but now they're about 90. So gas is about 250 Rubles per gallon or 70 Rubles per liter I'm guessing.

EagleHorse5
2h

😂 Blue-out My Flip-flop, Stepped on a Pop-Top; Though it's a shoe (opening photo) 😏

Excellent -> real shoes, there!

