Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
2h

What!! GMO cotton isn't good enough ??? Who would have guessed. And yeah - Saker too who was employed in Swiss Intelligence during the destruction of Yugoslavia - also left shortly after. He was astounded by the duplicitous machinations of NATO and their blatant lies to the public about the whole ' war '

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2h

😀Big Thanks Mr. Johnson 😃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture