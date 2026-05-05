Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

😀 😃 Big Thanks! 😃 😀

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
27mEdited

I learned about a new boat--a Boghammer.

Thanks, Larry. : )

I have seen videos of these fast Iranian patrol boats. Boghammer is the name of the Swedish company that first built the boats in the 1980s.

The boats are 43 feet long, and can operate up to a speed of 46 knots, or 53 mph. They have several types of armaments, including a rocket launcher and machine guns. If a swarm of these set upon an offending ship, that ship could not out-race the Boghammers.

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