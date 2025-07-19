Trump’s White House is in damage control mode over Trump’s meltdown over the Jeffrey Epstein case. The eruption of anger among a large portion of Trump’s MAGA base caught the Trump team with their pants down. Instead of putting the matter to rest, Trump has created a veritable video Tsunami of substantive analysis that is painting a dark picture of the US Government aiding and abetting a pedophile ring. The so-called “list” of Epstein client, as I have noted in a previous piece, is a red-herring. The real question is why has the US Government adamantly refused to conduct a thorough investigation and indict wealthy, powerful men who were busy bedding underage girls under the tutelage of Jeffrey Epstein?

The image at the top of this post was created by Ryan Dawson, who has been one of the key citizen investigators since Epstein’s first arrest in 2006. The total settlements paid out so far to the victims of Epstein’s pedophile ring is over $800 million. How is that, as Trump stupidly claims, a hoax? Only four people have been arrested in the Epstein affair — Jeffrey and Ghislane in the US, and two men overseas. Besides Epstein, the guy imprisoned in France also committed “suicide.”

Notwithstanding Trump’s lame attempt to insist there is nothing to see here, and his order to release some grand jury testimony, he is now just one more member of a Deep State cover up. What he should have done is ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to empanel a grand jury and go for indictments. Pathetic.

If you want to understand the full scope of the evil confronting us, I encourage you to watch the video of Tucker Carlson interviewing Daryl Cooper and the video of Vive Frei with Mike Benz. This is ugly, and I hope it does not go away.

I also am posting my regular Friday chat with Nima and my new Counter Currents‘ interview with Alastair Crooke. In addition, meet Mark Solar, a citizen of Switzerland who has started a new videocast.