Son of the New American Revolution

Another suicide connected with the Epstein affair is Virginia Guiffe. She was one of Epstein's underage girls--the one in the photo with Prince Andrew, that you may have seen. Later, she became an advocate for victims like herself. This past March 2025, her car collided with a racing bus. She almost died, but recovered to return to her home. She committed suicide less than one month later I have not read any details of her death. She was 41 years old.

