Donald Trump has a rape problem that involves Israel and it is sinking his Presidency. First was his decision to not release the Epstein files, nothwithstanding his prior campaign promise to do so, because those files reportedly implicate Israel in espionage activity that involved Epstein gathering compromising material on prominent businessmen, bankers and politicians. Here’s a timeline of Trump’s political evolution regarding Epstein:

Second, there is the Palestinian rape controversy, which refers to a series of explosive allegations and investigations into sexual violence against Palestinian detainees by Israeli Security Forces (ISF), particularly since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. This issue escalated dramatically in late October 2025, triggered by the leak of graphic video evidence from the Sde Teiman detention facility, leading to high-level resignations, criminal probes, and intense domestic political divisions. What began as reports of isolated abuses has snowballed into accusations of systematic sexual and gender-based violence as a tool of war, drawing UN condemnations and fueling debates over IDF accountability, government cover-ups, and Israel’s international image. The controversy pits Israel’s right-wing leadership (who decry it as a “blood libel”) against human rights groups and opposition figures demanding transparency.

These two incidents are fueling a widening split between Trump’s America First supporters and the Republican Zionists, such as Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham. The Republican Jewish Coalition’s (RJC) annual leadership summit, held October 31–November 2, 2025, at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada brought this ideological war between MAGA and the Zionists into the open… It was an ugly affair.

Originally planned as a celebratory event to highlight President Trump’s Middle East achievements (e.g., the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire), it devolved into a flashpoint for intra-GOP tensions over antisemitism, particularly Carlson’s influence. The catalyst was Carlson’s October 25, 2025, podcast interview with Nick Fuentes, who Zionists label as white supremacist and Holocaust denier. Ultra-Zionists, such as Mark Levine and Congressman Randy Fine, labeled Tucker as a Nazi and anti-semite because Carlson allegedly failed to challenge Fuentes’s praise of Adolf Hitler, his calls for Israel’s extermination, and his defense of Hamas.

If you actually watched the interview with Fuentes, you know that these are scurrilous, defamatory claims. Tucker pushed back on Fuentes. What has the Zionist crowd fuming is that Tucker advocated for an American First policy instead of putting Israel’s interests as the primary obligation of alleged conservatives. The coalition that secured Trump’s second term has dissolved, and there now is a heated verbal civil war between the ardent MAGA supporters and the Zionists.

When I was a young man and printed newspapers ruled the news cycle, the classic aphorism was true: Never pick a fight with someone who buys ink by the barrel. Today, printed newspapers are headed for extinction… Social media has the power. Tucker Carlson’s YouTube channel has 4.9 million subscribers; Candace Owens boasts 5.5 million; and Joe Rogan has 20.4 million subscribers. Trump has alienated Candace and Joe… Not smart. While Tucker has not turned against Trump, he is featuring people who challenge many of Trump’s actions and policies… Most notably his servile posture towards Israel and Bibi Netanyahu.

I think Trump’s presidency is in jeopardy. If he continues to slavishly acquiesce to his Zionist donors, he will become a lame duck in 2026. Alternatively, if he focuses on reigniting a flagging economy and rejecting the temptation to use US military force against imagined enemies, such as Venezuela, Nigeria and Iran, he may be able to placate his MAGA base.

It has been a couple of busy podcast days… I have chatted with Danny Davis, Scott Horton, Edward Demarche and Ryan Dawson: