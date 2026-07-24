Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Benoit Laine's avatar
Benoit Laine
2h

Great piece. As a French citizen I can absolutely relate : same story here, original state owned companies split up and sold, expertise lost, the last attempts at building a reactor offered the disaster for everyone to see and left citizen with a bill twice as high as the initial budget and decades in delays…

Regarding research and future developpements I’d watch russians and chinese with lots of interest : they too aren’t sitting iddle in that respect.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

😀Big Thanks😃

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