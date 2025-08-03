The latest issue of American Thinker just published a piece that puts “moron” in the term, oxymoron. The piece is titled, Perpetual Russian Wars, and is written by Jacob Fraden, who was born in Russia and arrived in the United States in 1977. I am taking a wild guess here, but I suspect he is Jewish and his parents left the Soviet Union as part of the Soviet Jewry Movement. The Soviet Jewry Movement emerged as a global campaign in support of Soviet Jews (“refuseniks”) who were denied the right to emigrate, facing both official restrictions and persecution. The movement gained international attention after high-profile events such as the 1970 Leningrad hijacking attempt, in which Soviet Jews tried to draw the world’s attention to their desires for emigration by attempting to commandeer a plane to escape to the West.

Why am I focusing on this guy? The lies in his article are breathtaking. I think he has a clear agenda… Promote a war to destroy Russia. He starts with this:

Here is an excerpt from a memorandum (1900) written by the Russian War Minister General Kuropatkin to Emperor Nicholas II: “Your Imperial Majesty! Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, Russia spent 128 years at war… Of those, only 5 were defensive wars; all the rest—aggressive campaigns… The foreign wars lasted more than 67 years of continuous fighting; the defensive wars lasted 2 years and 1 month. The rest, 121 military operations, were waged beyond the borders of the empire.”

All Mr. Fraden had to do was a simple AI search to validate the claim, but he failed to do so. Here’s what I found:

Across the 18th and 19th centuries, Russia was at war for a substantial portion of the time—by most scholarly estimates, Russian forces were involved in wars or large-scale military campaigns for roughly 70 of the 200 years (about 35% of the total period).

Okay. While he accurately quotes General Kuropatkin, it turns out the General was not very good at math… He was off by 58 years. But Fraden is not a scholar of history, he is acting like a propagandist in my opinion. I think he proves that with the following passage:

After the collapse of the Soviet empire, Russia’s predatory mindset did not vanish. Since 1991, Russia has continued to exist in a state of permanent war: Georgia, Chechnya, Syria, and now the most senseless war of all—against Ukraine. A natural question arises: why? Looking for a rational explanation is pointless. Russia has always acted irrationally, without any clear benefit and almost always to its detriment. The root of all its imperial wars should perhaps be studied through the lens of psychology or even psychiatry, which is not what I intend to do in this essay. My aim is much simpler: to draw attention to the ultimate goal of Russia’s current war against Ukraine.

BULL EXCREMENT! Let’s deal with the facts. Russia was not involved in a war outside its borders until the West provoked the brief two week war between Georgia and Russia in 2008. If you’re having trouble with math, that means Russia was not attacking anyone outside of Russia for 17 years. And despite persistent Western propaganda to portray this as Russian aggression, the truth is otherwise.

South Ossetia, officially called the Republic of South Ossetia or the State of Alania, is a landlocked region in the South Caucasus which declared independence from Georgia in 1992. Russia deployed peacekeepers in 1992 to the border. In April 2008, NATO, at the urging of the US, announced in April its intent to bring Ukraine and Georgia into NATO. Following this announcement US Ambassador to Russia, William Burns, wrote his now famous cable that warned the Bush Administration that this was a red line for Moscow… Nyet means nyet. Four months later, the President of Georgia, emboldened by the NATO plans, authorized an attack on the Russian peacekeepers. Russia responded and defeated Georgia in two weeks.

The War in Chechnya is another red herring. It was actually two wars. Chechnya is part of Russia and is predominantly Sunni Muslim. The First Chechen War started on December 11, 1994, when Russian forces launched a military operation to reestablish control over Chechnya. The war ended with a ceasefire and the Khasavyurt Accord on August 31, 1996. During this conflict, Chechnya fought for de facto independence from Russia, with heavy fighting including the devastating Battle of Grozny.

The Second Chechen War was ignited with the help of Western intelligence, who provided funding and weapons to radical Islamists… Many of the same folks we armed and trained in Afghanistan during the 1980s. That was a bloody terrorist war, starting on August 7, 1999 and ended in 2009. Russia won that. But here’s the key point: Russia did not provoke the war, the West did.

Then there is Syria. The government of Syria asked Russia for military help in its civil war in 2015. Specifically, Russian military intervention began after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent a request to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following this request, on September 30, 2015, Russia’s Federation Council gave Putin the authority to deploy Russian forces and start airstrikes in Syria to support Assad’s regime, targeting terrorist groups and opposition forces. This marked the official start of Russia’s active military involvement in the Syrian civil war.

Fraden’s claim that these conflicts are evidence of “Russia’s predatory mindset” is a bald-faced lie. Every single one was a reaction to Western intervention or provocation. Accusing Russia of being a predator is akin to calling a shepherd who shoots a mountain lion, that is attacking his flock of sheep, a predator.

I will not subject you to anymore of Fraden’s ridiculous, specious propaganda. You can read it for yourself if you have a sadomasochistic itch you need to scratch. This is just one more example for the Deep State’s desperate effort to manufacture a narrative for the American public that will justify a war with Russia by portraying Russia as an irredemable predator… No negotiations, only war.

Now for something a bit more inspiring… I interviewed Roger Waters, the brains behind Pink Floyd, on Thursday. My goal was to explore his journey to political activism, and we had a fascinating chat about that. Although his father died while he was still an infant, Roger grew up to be a man, inspired by his father’s life. Watch the end of the video… Roger debuts a new song he has written about the Palestinian peoples fight for freedom. It is called, SUMUD: