Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5
Sep 30

😀Big Thanks😃

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dacoelec
Sep 30

Then we also have very heavy state taxes per gallon at the pump. That means that refiners, shippers, drillers and states are raking in obnoxious windfalls. All at the expense of ordinary folks, but the administration and the republicans are going to get their asses handed to them in November. There is a backlash coming the likes we've not seen, perhaps ever, and the only thing stopping it is going to be massive cheating by the uniparty, to prevent the voices of the taxpayers to be heard.

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