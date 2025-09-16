Son of the New American Revolution

3h

Wow. I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m beginning to see something I thought would really happen after I left this frail existence. We are seeing the alignment of all of the Arab nations in condemning the State of Israel. I really didn’t think I’d be around to see Armageddon, but we really are seeing something that we have not ever seen before. Wars and rumors of wars. Is it true that SATANYAHU is waging a seven front war that we are funding? We all know DJT is completely compromised by Looney Laura Loomer & Susie Wiles doing the bidding of Satanyahu in controlling US policy. 99% of Americans DO NOT BACK ISRAEL in their genocide of the Palestinians and many, MANY of us also believe OCT 7, was an ISRAELI FALSE FLAG. This has gone on long enough!! Stop the funding of Israel and STOP GIVING THEM WEAPONS!! Americans, we had better wake up and SOON. Rubio is a complete FOOL as is Huckabee. We are in so much trouble as a country!! Our govt is NOT a Constitutional Republic anymore. We are, thanks to DJT, a controlled minion of a criminal pretending president of a tiny little state in the Middle East. Tell SATANYAHU to get lost and take Loomer, Wiles and all the rest of the pro-Israel neocons with him! Can you even begin to imagine DJT “barking” at Charlie Kirk and shutting down the conversation when Charlie was trying to tell him that bombing Iran was a really bad idea?? Why?? Because DJT is scared to death he’ll be assassinated. Charlie told others about what had happened when he talked to DJT & he said DJT was letting Satanyahu control our govt bc of all the AIPAC IDIOTS who were trying to pressure him into doing Satan’s bidding. That’s what happens when you try to serve two masters-you might be JFK-ed.

