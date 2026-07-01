Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
1h

This issue - anti-russian propaganda - is close to my heart. It started long before the current SMO in 2022. A dozen years ago after the Maidan uprising and after the Crimea re-joined Russia, there were suddenly no longer any neutral, factual reports in the international press. it happen so suddenly, it felt like it was 'on command'.

Now, since February 2022, Westerners were cut off from any Russian news outlet altogether, Russian TV studios were banned - as were Russian artists, as I sadly remember. Ordinary people have been fed this anti-russian propaganda ever since. One needs to visit various sites to get a reasonably clear image of what is really going on.

And btw - ever since the attack on Iran, there is a new block regarding Israel: we have no idea of the damage done to israeli infrastructure.

It's as if TPTB want to literally condition people to just scan their propaganda 'news' on their smartphones as nobody has the time to read and check other news outlets every day in addition to the MSM because the press isn't and perhaps cannot provide the unbiased news service they once did.

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Lotso's avatar
Lotso
30mEdited

I studied Russian in boarding school and that was way back in the early 1980s. There were 2 reasons: (1) there was to be a field trip to Moscow and, (2) I was always drawn to Russian literature, Turgenev, Tolstoy and Dostoyevsky (English translations). My Russian language skills was and is still an unmitigated disaster. I retired in 2021 and decided to pick up Russian again. I visited Moscow in 2024 to see for myself whether all the western propaganda was true. Spent 2 weeks in lovely early autumn weather. Of course, all that codswallop being spewed from the West is laughably false.

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