This will be a relatively short article. I want you to see for yourself how the CIA inspired Ukrainian propaganda is planting itself in the minds of people living in the United States. I have received a couple of messages in the past week that graphically illustrate how propaganda reigns supreme. The first message is from a lady who is a friend of a friend. She was born in Russia but lives in the Caribbean and has not been back to Russia since the start of the Special Military Operation in February 2022. She sincerely believes what she is writing:

Re: Russians Are Now Fighting in the Streets Over Gasoline — and Putin Just Admitted the Crisis He Spent Months Denying This is all true and we are very close to a tipping point which will not be pretty. No petrol. A very large percent of all refineries are out of action and not reparable even in a medium timeframe and even if parts could be obtained. This means no watering of crops, no harvesting if and when mature. No food. Factories are largely at a standstill. as no petrol to drive to work and only intermittent public transport. No parts, no workers, no internet and. bad communications even within Russia. Not to mention huge month long delays in wages being paid due to a worsening money supply. An exodus of families either out to their dachas (or relatives) to desperately try and grow basic food items or far further over borders to new lives where possible. Ukrainian drone attacks are more and more targeted and destructive – “The Dubna Space Communications Center (often conflated with the nearby Dubna Joint Institute for Nuclear Research) sustained significant physical and structural damage following targeted Ukrainian long-range drone strikes on the night of June 22, 2026. Satellite imagery and military intelligence reports confirmed hits on the “brains” and primary infrastructure of Russia’s largest ground-based satellite complex”. However welcome this disruption to Russian life is for Ukrainians it might force a desperate nuclear or dirty bomb attack from the Kremlin. Blamed, no doubt, on some third party. Check out the Moscow Times today: https://www.themoscowtimes.com/ and specifically: https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2026/06/30/kremlin-confirms-its-in-talks-to-import-gasoline-a93128

I am not going to take the time to rebut her claims point-by-point. I did share her message with four Americans who are now full-time residents of Russia just to get their reaction. Guess what? They all have functioning internet and are driving their cars as needed. Oh, one more thing, they are not waiting weeks to get paid for their work.

The next diatribe is from an ardent Zionist who predicted on February 26 that the US and Israel would defeat Iran in three weeks. I make a point of sending him his prediction every couple of weeks just to remind him of his ineptitude as a prognosticator. He displays that same skill in the following rant:

Despite the false propaganda Larry dutifully puts forward on behalf of the Russians, and his anti-American, anti-Israel commentary, the Russians are now losing badly in Ukraine, and their economy continues to be in serious trouble. They now hold no more land than they did over 4 years ago. Russia has lost around 2.2 casualties for every 1 Ukrainian, and recently that ratio is much worse. That is the fact you can look up, vs what Larry has been peddling about the ratio of casualties being the opposite. Now they have lost so many men, they are not able to replace them 1-1 with new recruits. Even Russian sources confirm the total casualties are possibly over 1.2 million, with at least 350,000 confirmed dead by counting actual obit notices and graves. Whatever the actual number, it is horrific and not sustainable. In 2026, Ukraine has had a small net gain of land. Russia is now losing the war. The Russian economy continues to deteriorate despite fake data put out by Russia. There is no available labor, causing factories to not be able to run fully. The cost of capital is so high that capex in the private sector is unable to maintain many operations. The index interest rate is 14.5%. Personal bankruptcies this year are up 31%, small business up 29%, and corporate has been covered up by the government. The supposedly full restaurants are closing at a rapid rate due to lack of business. Inflation remains too high. Due to the refineries getting blown up, gas prices are rising and so is inflation. And now Moscow and other parts of Russia are under daily attack from drones and missiles. 30% of refining capacity is now destroyed. Gasoline is rationed. Crimea is almost totally cut off from all resupply. They have had to move air defenses to Moscow and other locations leaving the front lines less protected. The war has proven a total disaster for Russia and Putin and the Russian economy. That is the reality. Despite all the anti-Israel comments, and subtle anti-Semitic connotations Larry puts forth, Russia is losing, Israel is in control of 70% of Gaza, and has severely diminished Hezbollah, and has not suffered any major damage.

As Russia continues to dismantle Ukraine, people like the two I have quoted above will be melting down in despair. Their hopes and dreams of a vanquished Russia will be dashed. And yes, I will be enjoying some major Schadenfreude at their expense. I leave it to you good folk to explain why these two people are out of touch with reality.

I made another appearance on the Jim Webb podcast:

Marcello and I had a tight 30-minute chat (he had to cut it short to pick up his baby girl):

Nima and I had an interesting theological discussion:

The longer the war with Iran goes on, Mario gains a greater appreciation for the suffering of the Palestinian people:

I debunked the claim that the US is going to deploy 50,000 Marines to Lebanon during my chat with Sulaiman:

Finally, here is the latest Transition Protocol with Pepe: