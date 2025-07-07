Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2hEdited

🤔 Correction: from 'Wikipedia ' "BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising ten countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates." 😊 (Saudi Arabia is "Thinking About")

BRICS ‘partner countries’ = Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand,

Uganda & Uzbekistan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture