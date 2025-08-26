Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

PamelaDrew
43m

"The latest news on US soybean exports highlights a severe decline in sales to China, the country’s former top buyer. As of August 2025, China has made zero new crop purchases of US soybeans for the 2025/26 marketing year, a dramatic reversal from previous years that is placing immense financial pressure on US farmers. "

Over 95% of America's soybeans are patent protected Monsanto GMO soaked in glyphosate & most heavily subsidized commodity crops that ALL feed industrial agribusiness NOT farmers. Same with corn/ethanol/biofuel, cotton, sugar beets & tobacco. Hillary Clinton's State Dept was shown in WikiLeaks Diplomatic Cables to strong arm trade deals w GMO crops nobody needs or wants. Brazil has seen vast rainforest clear cut to plant Monsanto soy for feed too.

https://web.archive.org/web/20220623213618/https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/adoption-of-genetically-engineered-crops-in-the-us/recent-trends-in-ge-adoption/

https://web.archive.org/web/20210506232642/https://www.cato.org/policy-analysis/archer-daniels-midland-case-study-corporate-welfare

EWG Subsidy Database.. fun sort options!

Members of Congress. https://farm.ewg.org/progdetail.php?fips=00000&progcode=total&page=district&regionname=theUnitedStates

Top Beneficiaries by $$$. https://farm.ewg.org/progdetail.php?fips=00000&progcode=total&page=conc&regionname=theUnitedStates

