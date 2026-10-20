Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
7d

October 19, 2026

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

BREAKING: The US has carried out strikes on Iran's Konarak Naval Base on the southeastern coast, wounding two Iranian soldiers, per Al Jazeera.

It is the first US strike on Iran in nearly 7 weeks.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/defence/international/us-attacks-iran-again-american-strike-hits-konarak-naval-base-wounds-2-iranian-soldiers/videoshow/135056350.cms

We shall see what Iran does.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
7d

😀 Big Thanks 😃

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