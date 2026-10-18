Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Richard Roskell
Oct 18

Eight months after Iran demonstrated the new accuracy of its missiles and drones against US bases and Israel, the west and its media still pretend everything's status quo. It is not. That one technical development - pinpoint accuracy - is a strategic game-changer for the entire region.

No US surface asset anywhere in the Middle East is safe from Iran's missiles now. This includes military bases, installations or even large groups of personnel. And it's likely that surface vessels, even those at a considerable distance, are also vulnerable or soon will be.

That changes everything. In my lifetime, and I've seen a few summers, only the collapse of the USSR had greater geopolitical ramifications. But unlike that event, which caused no economic harm to the west, this time the damage extends right into every gas pump and grocery shelf.

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Lotso
Oct 18

I have an American acquaintance who was an exchange student to China in the 1990s and he went to a technical institute in the North East for 1 year, the old industrial heartland and what was called Manchuria. He was telling me the best food in the university canteens was the halal canteen so he went there a lot. He told me that there were a lot of Yemeni students back then. He surmised and told me recently that the Yemenis are very capable in producing their own rockets and what not due to the aforesaid. Together with satellite guidance assistance as explained by Larry, this completes the quinella.

Since the restart of the war between the House of Saud and Ansar Allah, I have been ingesting a lot of Yemeni history which is fascinating. For those who cannot get their hands on good and trustworthy books, I recommend looking up Prof Shireen Al-Adeimi of Michigan U on YouTube. She gives a very accurate and compelling history on what the House of Saud and the Wahabists have been doing to Yemen for the past 90 years and the suffering imposed on the people of Yemen. The Ansar Allah movement comprises of both Yazidi Shia and Salfi Sunnis (such as Sufis and the great poet Rumi). In fact, the majority of Yemenis are Sunnis. This is a movement against oppression, social injustice and corruption which transformed into one for liberation and self-determination.

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