I don’t like labels. If you call someone a conspiracy theorist or a terrorist or an anti-semite, you are engaged in the lazy use of language for the sole purpose of trying to discredit the person who is the target of your epithet. I find the terms, right-wing and left-wing, completely useless. They are 20th Century relics and should be tossed on the trash heap of history.

What about the term, anti-Zionist? Okay, I am guilty. I am opposed to the idea / belief that a deity has designated one group of people for special treatment above all others. I do not subscribe to the belief that the Torah / Pentateuch / Old Testament entitles people who identify as Jewish to lay claim to the lands of Israel, Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, portions of eastern Egypt and portions of Iraq. The Torah was written by Jewish scholars who were in exile in Babylon. I do not believe that a deity dictated nor wrote the Torah. It is the work of men from a particular ethnic background and a particular point in time.

Unfortunately, the words in that ancient text are being interpreted today as irrefutable promises by a Supreme Being that grants a particular class of people the right to destroy other people. In other words, Jews have the right to destroy Amalek because it says so in the Torah and Pentateuch.

Israel is commanded to destroy Amalek in several instances in the Hebrew Bible:

In Exodus 17:14-16, after the Amalekites attacked the Israelites as they were escaping from Egypt, God declares that He will “utterly blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven” and that “the Lord will have war with Amalek from generation to generation”. In Deuteronomy 25:17-19, Moses reminds the Israelites of Amalek’s attack and instructs them to “blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven” once they have settled in the Promised Land. .The most explicit command comes in 1 Samuel 15:2-3, where God instructs King Saul through the prophet Samuel to “attack the Amalekites and totally destroy all that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.”

This command for complete destruction, including civilians and animals, is referred to in Hebrew as ḥeremḥerem, meaning “devotion to destruction” or “ban”. The reasons given for this severe judgment include Amalek’s unprovoked attack on Israel during the Exodus and their continued hostility towards the Israelites over generations.

I do not worship these pronouncements, ascribed to a deity in a book written by captives in exile. Yet, there are millions of people who do embrace this sanguinary theology as something divine. And here is the problem… words written 2500 years ago by men are being used today to justify acts of genocide.

So, if my opposition to this particular interpretation of theology makes me an anti-Zionist, then so be it.

My belief is simple, some will surely accuse me of being naive — all people are created in the image of the Supreme Being. Therefore, I believe that all people, including Jews, Palestinians, Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Druze, should be treated with respect.

I condemn the killing of Palestinians and I condemn the killing of Israelis. Just because I denounce Israel’s murder of Palestinian civilians does not mean that I embrace all teachings or policies advocated by Hamas. Yet, in this current environment, admonishing the Government of Israel for its genocidal acts means that I am labeled, pro-Hamas.

I prefer to deal with facts. And here are the facts:

Since August of 2000, the groups espousing the Palestinian cause have killed 1,555 people (these are acts labeled by the Israeli Foreign Ministry as terrorist attacks) plus an additional 1,200 (approximately) on October 7, 2023. I am excluding Israeli military fatalities, because guys carrying guns or driving tanks are legitimate targets. So, during the last 25 years, the Palestinians have killed an average of 110 Israelis per year.

Compare that with Israel’s killing of Palestinians. Between 2000 and 2022, Israeli forces (including military operations, airstrikes, and clashes) killed approximately 10,000–11,000 Palestinians, according to data from the United Nations (UN), B’Tselem (Israeli human rights group), and Palestinian sources.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 50,021 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s military offensive began in October 2023. This grim milestone was reached on Sunday, March 23, 2025, with an additional 113,274 Palestinians reported injured.

Ask yourself this simple question — do the deaths of 2,755 Israelis since August of 2000 justify the deaths of more than 60,000 Palestinians? If pointing out this fact makes me pro-Hamas, then so be it.

I discussed this issue, as well as the war in Ukraine, with Judge Napolitano and Nima today: