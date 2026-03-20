Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Dr. Hubris's avatar
Dr. Hubris
13h

"Are Bibi and Trump Looking for an Exit Ramp From the War in Iran?"

Bibi is dead or dying... so I will go with "NO!".

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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
8h

Bibi alive or not, the heat press process needs to last a bit longer. What Jewish settlers are doing to the West Bank residents shows that there is still enough evil in the people of Israel. Give them a 9-month breathing time, and they will be back.

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