Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀Big Thanks😃

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
2h

I am a bit confused. On July 26 Larry reported what I consider to be bombshell news as to why the US SPR supply is at such a low level--why there is an impending shortage of jet fuel and diesel fuel for US domestic needs:

"An economic brief prepared by Karl Miller investigates how the US military’s covert fuel procurement and export operations are depleting the nation’s diesel and jet fuel reserves,...the US government operates a parallel, largely unauditable military allocation system that siphons fuel from the civilian market...US taxpayers are subsidizing foreign military fuel needs, notably for Israel".

https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/p/did-trump-taco-again-on-iran-why?r=2vzf0g&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

In today's July 27 post Larry wrote: "the United States is facing...brewing economic turmoil springing from shortages of diesel and jet fuels because of the lack of heavy crude. So far, by drawing from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Trump administration has been able to postpone the economic shocks of rapidly rising prices caused by the cutoff of oil from the Persian Gulf."

Is the US homeland running short of jet and diesel fuels because 1.Trump has been quietly exporting heavy crude and the two refined fuels to Israel and to the US military needs for the war on Iran; or because 2. Trump has been manipulating the US oil and refined fuel markets to keep citizens pacified (and to swell the wallets of his oil market trading buddies)?

Oh what a tangled web Trump weaves, because he continues to deceive.

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