Son of the New American Revolution

Ron Chism
2h

The real deal is always about the doesky. It may have been Brian Berletic, though I can't remember with certainty, that caste the U.S. attacks on Iran as "The First BRICS War," in large part due to a north/south "corridor" of trade between Russia, China, Iran, and The South--or something like that--that the U.S. wants to prevent/destroy.

Other motivations (in my humble, or not-so-humble opinion) include:

1. Maintaining the illusion of Euro-supremacy over all. See my 19-part series, "Is this Black enough for you? Has global racial supremacy been an unspoken force driving U.S foreign policy?"

https://ronchism.substack.com/p/part-19-and-final-is-this-black-enough?utm_source=publication-search

2. Maintaining the illusion [amongst extremely gullible, brainwashed, but politically active VOTING members of "Christian" America] of "Judeo-Christian" supremacy over all. See my article entitled, "Do not underestimate Zio-Christian eschatological madness."

https://ronchism.substack.com/p/do-not-underestimate-zio-christian?utm_source=publication-search,

3. Maintaining the illusion, to American citizens, that citizens are powerless. It is my opinion that the government of my country, the United States, most likely is deathly afraid of an open and serious rebellion, by U.S. citizens, against the government. So, the U.S. government attemps to maintain the ILLUSION of invincibility by presenting itself as all-powerful over the entire world. Again, that attempt is to keep U.S. citizens fearful of rebelling in a serious manner.

My 2 cents.

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
