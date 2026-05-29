Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
4hEdited

Intelligence Agencies and Trump: What can we expect? 1:41:25

Streamed live on Jan 13, 2025

Learn what surprises may be in store from spying eyes as we enter the second Trump administration.

Featuring:

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Counter Terrorism Specialist & Whistleblower

Colleen Rowley - Former FBI Special Agent & Whistleblower

Ray McGovern - Former CIA Analyst and Co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

Larry Johnson - Former CIA Analyst and Co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

Moderated by Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor, CovertAction Magazine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfDIZ0t4zt0

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Mario A Leblanc
4hEdited

Former CIA Counter Terrorism Specialist John Kiriakou on Rubio, Cuba & Venezuela

CovertAction Magazine Feb 6, 2025

¨John Kiriakou, former CIA Counter Terrorism Specialist is hoping that Trump is sincere about ending the war in Ukraine and staying out of other country's business. He also has something to say about Marco Rubio.¨ 2:07

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3kxtqefUPg

CovertAction Magazine Description

Exposing Covert Action Since 1978

https://www.youtube.com/@CovertActionMagazine/featured

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