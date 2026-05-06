Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
42m

😀 😃 Big Thanks! 😃 😀

Reply
Share
Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
just now

Babylon = confusion in the Bible. Derived from the Hebrew word bilbél ("to confuse") or balal ("to mix/confuse"). From Tower of Babel in Genesis 11:9, where God confused the language of the people. The nation of pride & self-exaltation blasphemed - wanting to be higher than Almighty God and be own gods. City of Babylon was destroyed by God and never rebuilt.

PERSIA DEFEATED BABYLON! God destroyed the Babylonian Empire in 539 BC, when the Medo-Persian army, led by Cyrus the Great, conquered the city. This event was foretold in OT as judgment for Babylon's cruelty and arrogance, ending their rule and allowing Jewish exiles to return to Jerusalem. Persian Cyrus even gave military to escort Jewish exiles back to Jerusalem!

The demonic Ruler Jezebel runs the White House and her servant is Trump's pastor Paula White-Cain, a false prophetess and Zionist. In OT Queen Jezebel of Israel aggressively promoted the worship of the Canaanite god Baal and goddess Asherah. As wife of wicked King Ahab, she supported 450 prophets of Baal and 400 prophets of Asherah, and killed hundreds of Yahweh's prophets so most hid in caves. Only Elijah confronted Ahab & Jezebel.

The Spirit of Elijah was on John the Baptist who prepared the way for Lamb of God Jesus. The Spirit of Elijah is on hundreds of genuine no-name no-fame no-brand prophets around the globe who are boldly preparing the way for Christ's return.

Malachi 4:5-6. Amplified. Prophesy for 1st and 2nd coming of Yahweh Yeshua:

5 “Behold, I am going to send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and terrible day of the Lord. 6 He will turn the hearts of the fathers to their children, and the hearts of the children to their fathers [a reconciliation produced by repentance], so that I will not come and strike the land with a curse [of complete destruction].”

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture