Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mk68's avatar
mk68
41m

”If you are caught between a dog with a full bladder and a fireplug, you are going to get a golden shower.”

Confucius could not have put it better.

However, to extend the metaphor, that EU dog will get a particularly nasty shock when it discovers too late that the Euroclear fireplug has running through it an electric current.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
1h

😀 😃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture