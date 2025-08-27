Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LIDIA GOLDFELD's avatar
LIDIA GOLDFELD
5h

We are All Criminals When We Support Zelensky and Netanyahu!!! Elite Gets Rich on War While Their People Suffer!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Warren Monty Quesnell's avatar
Warren Monty Quesnell
5h

⭐️💕🙏

#DeNazthePlanet

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture