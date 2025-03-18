“Beware the Ides of March” is a famous warning from William Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar. This day, March 15, marked the midpoint of the month and was significant because it was the day Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 BCE. March 15 marked the day that Trump started on the road to war with Iran. I believe that is a fateful decision that will ultimately end any chance of Donald Trump having a successful second term. He committed an act of political suicide in my opinion.

Donald Trump received praise for getting Hamas and the Zionists to agree on a ceasefire in January, which led to the release of Israeli and Palestinian hostages. Hopes that phase two of the ceasefire deal would be implemented, disintegrated, starting yesterday with the US bombing of Yemen, and continuing today with Bibi Netanyahu renewing attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza:

‘Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to act with force against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. This decision comes after Hamas repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all proposals received from the U.S. President’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and the mediators. The IDF is currently striking Hamas terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip, aiming to achieve the war objectives set by the political leadership, including the release of all our hostages—both the living and the fallen. From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military intensity. The operational plan was presented last weekend by the IDF and was approved by the political leadership.’

Despite the Zionists’ claim that the Israeli Occupation Force (IOF) is attacking Hamas, Palestinian women and children died as a consequence of these attacks. Here is a photo of one of the victims:

Donald Trump can kiss goodbye any chance of getting a Nobel Peace Prize. It certainly appears that the renewed attacks are part of a coordinated strategy between Trump and Netanyahu. I am being charitable is describing this as a strategy, because the actions are not likely to lead to a release of the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas nor will it end attacks on IOF soldiers.

The US reportedly is attacking Yemen again, tonight, and the Houthis remain defiant. Yemen’s Supreme Political Council issued the following statement:

“We condemn the Zionist enemy’s resumption of aggression against the Gaza Strip and the targeting of defenseless civilians there. The aggressive raids launched by the Israeli enemy this morning against the Gaza Strip coincided with the US aggression against Yemen and followed weeks of starvation of the Palestinian people and the prevention of aid from entering the Strip, with the aim of weakening the Palestinian negotiators and achieving political victories that were not achieved during the 15-month Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood. The Palestinian people will not be left alone in this battle, and Yemen will continue to support and escalate the confrontation, as confirmed by Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, may God protect him. We hold the Zionist and American enemies fully responsible for violating the ceasefire agreement and thwarting all efforts to move to the second phase, as well as for the remilitarization of the seas and the intensification of tensions in the region. They must bear the consequences and repercussions of this, regardless of their magnitude.

Meanwhile, Iran is reacting to the US attacks and threats:

IRGC Aerospace Forces: The Armed Forces are prepared for comprehensive defense against enemy attacks and will deal serious blows to their interests in the Middle East if they are subjected to any aggression. We will shoot down any enemy aircraft entering our airspace, both manned and unmanned, and warn the enemy against any provocations.

There was a report earlier today that a US reconnaissance drone was flying along Iran’s western border. The Iranians believe that this is in preparation for a US attack:

Iran’s Noor News agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported that a US military reconnaissance drone was forced to leave an area near Iranian airspace after fighter jets were scrambled towards it.

Let’s give Donald Trump credit for one thing — i.e., he is giving a master class on the meaning of hubris. At the very moment he is trying to persuade Vladimir Putin that the United States is sincere about pursuing a peace deal with Russia, Trump is threatening attacks against a country that now has a security arrangement with Russia. I think Trump is in for a surprise when he gets on the phone with Mr. Putin, who is likely to chide Trump for his bullying. We will know by 1600 hours eastern what kind of reception Mr. Trump received from his Russian counterpart. I suspect the conversation, at least from the Russian side, will be a bit chilly.

Trump had a genuine opportunity to achieve a peace deal in the region that would have protected the rights of the Palestinians. But he has pissed that away and is clearly under the control of the Zionist lobby. Instead of making peace, Trump is pursuing war with the Palestinians, the Houthis and Iran.

I discussed the latest developments in Yemen today with Nima and with Judge Napolitano: