Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
5h

Larry, the photo and your comparison between the beaches of Normandy and the rugged peaks of the Iraq shoreline in the Strait gives an excellent vantage point for us to understand what MEUs would face. My reaction is that ships that won't be able to get close to the Iraq shore, let alone into the Strait, is a foolhardy mission. If soldiers attempt to get onto the land, and helicopters and Ospreys attempt to fly over it, the plan spells doom. Also, I cannot undertand how the US commanders would think that a small force of soldiers could be delivered to Kharg Island to take it over, and then hold it.

So if the MEUs would be a distraction for Special Forces to get into Iraq at another location, doesn't that make the MEU ships decoys? Decoys to be targeted and fired upon? I wonder what the Marines aboard these ships are thinking as they sail toward the Arabian Sea.

p.s. I appreciated the historical facts. I did not know about the floating harbors that were dragged across the English Channel. Ingenious...and such a huge amount of thorough planning for Operation Overlord!

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Ayam Samoht's avatar
Ayam Samoht
7h

I don’t see a hospital ship on CENTCOM and haven’t read about one. I haven’t seen anything about the number of Corpsmen. I haven’t seen anything about all hands on deck in Germany to care for a hundreds or thousands of wounded or backup hospitals.

Have you seen anything?

I’m hoping ships are hit far before landing so fewer are KIA and wounded and the ships leave.

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