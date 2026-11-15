Good news, everyone. The war is over, at least on the trading floor. Brent crude closed October above $113 a barrel and then fell off a cliff. A whiff of peace talks, a Democratic sweep in the midterms and a president suddenly reluctant to bomb anything produced the steepest weekly drop since the early days of Covid, and by November 10 Brent was briefly trading below $90. Since the start of the month, Brent has given back about a fifth of its value. Cue the champagne.

Karl Miller is not drinking. His latest assessment, dated November 14 and built on evidence through November 13, is titled “The Global Energy Emergency,” and the subtitle tells you where he lands: infrastructure destruction, sour crude disruption and the global economic catastrophe. His central finding is that the danger is not a price. It is cumulative destruction and the prolonged loss of dependable delivery: refineries, pumping stations, terminals and ships knocked out faster than they can be fixed, each failure eating the buffer needed to survive the next one.

Karl has been right about this war more often than the people who run it. So while the markets price peace, let me walk you through what Karl is pricing: physics.

The wrong barrel

The first thing Karl wants you to understand is that a barrel is not a barrel. The refineries that make the world’s diesel and jet fuel were built around specific crudes: Saudi Arab Medium and Arab Heavy, Iraq’s Basrah grades, Iran’s sour streams. Swap in a lighter, sweeter barrel from somewhere else and the refinery does not automatically produce the same diesel. Higher crude supply on paper, Karl notes, does not mean the fuel chain has been restored.

How much of that sour crude went missing? Karl cites grade-specific data published in September: Middle East Gulf sour exports fell from 16.88 million barrels a day in the second quarter of 2025 to 5.88 million in the second quarter of 2026. That’s a 65 percent collapse. Flows have recovered unevenly since, and Karl is careful to say that figure describes the spring, not today. But it tells you the size of the hole.

Karl also insists that Iran and Iraq belong inside the assessment, which Washington’s reassurance machine prefers to forget. Iranian crude and condensate sitting afloat outside the blockade zone hit zero by mid-October, after those cargoes discharged. That doesn’t mean Iran stopped producing. It means the floating cushion that kept deliveries going is gone. Iraq’s southern exports need terminals, ships and passage out of the Gulf, and the northern bypass can’t replace the whole system.

Saudi Arabia, single point of failure

Karl calls Saudi critical infrastructure a global point of failure, and he means it literally. Processing plants, pumping stations, power supply and export terminals work as one industrial system. Knock out a few critical nodes and you interrupt output far beyond the equipment you actually hit.

Exhibit A is the East-West pipeline, the bypass that is supposed to save us from Hormuz. Earlier attacks already damaged multiple pumping stations. The line only works if the pumps, the electricity, the controls, the pressure management, the storage and the Red Sea outlet all work at the same time. And Karl makes a point the cheerleaders skip: the bypass doesn’t escape the crisis, it relocates it. Crude routed to Yanbu still needs Yanbu’s tanks, loading arms and safe access for ships. Hit the western end and you have hit the world’s backup plan.

The Houthis have been doing exactly that. This week they claimed another pumping station and the Yanbu oil facility. Karl, being Karl, notes that the damage and any new export outage weren’t confirmed in the evidence he reviewed through November 13, and that surviving Saudi exports are documented. My own sources tell me pumping station 11 was destroyed. Either way, his larger point stands. A repaired station is only as good as the power and access that keep it running, and renewed damage can strand finished repairs and start the whole procurement cycle again.

Ships you can’t reorder on Amazon

Now the ships. The US military’s own November 7 account, as Karl reports it, lists ten Iranian commercial oil tankers destroyed, five merchant ships disabled and 147 commercial vessels turned away during blockade enforcement. Yes, those are our numbers. We are part of the shipping problem too.

The regional damage register tells the rest. Karl counts 141 damage reports so far this year, with reported events jumping from 23 in September to 39 in October, an increase of about 70 percent. Since August 17, six ships have been recorded as total losses and 20 more needed assistance. That includes an LNG carrier hit by projectiles and set on fire in late October. Karl is scrupulous that damage reports are not the same as ships destroyed. But a ship waiting for repairs, an escort or an insurer is not delivering fuel either.

Here’s where the cheerful talk of the tanker “orderbook” falls apart. You can’t replace a destroyed tanker by placing an order. Karl cites a November shipbuilding assessment that finds only thirteen open LNG carrier slots and thirteen VLCC slots worldwide for 2028. One tanker company’s latest program has new Suezmaxes arriving in October 2028 and May 2029. The ships under construction will help, eventually, on their own schedules, under their own charters.

Meanwhile, the ships still sailing are doing less. Karl’s illustration: stretch a fleet’s round trip from thirty days to forty-five and it completes about a third fewer voyages. No ship has to sink for a third of the delivery capacity to vanish.

Diesel and jet: the twenty-day fix

If you want proof that cheap crude doesn’t mean cheap fuel, look at your local truck stop. Brent crashed, and diesel barely noticed. As of November 9, AAA’s national average put diesel about $2.16 a gallon above gasoline, and US diesel inventories had fallen to their lowest levels since 2003.

Karl explains why. In October, Middle Eastern net diesel exports were about 560,000 barrels a day, down 760,000 barrels a day from a year earlier. Refined products moving through Hormuz ran about 700,000 barrels a day, against 3.1 million a year earlier. Over a 30-day month, that diesel gap alone works out to about 22.8 million barrels of missing regional exports.

And the cavalry? The planned 15 million barrels of additional emergency diesel releases would cover about twenty days of that gap. Twenty days. Then what? Karl’s answer is uncomfortable: the fourth-quarter diesel balance shows a surplus of just 20,000 barrels a day. Lose another 100,000 barrels a day of deliveries and you have wiped out five times that margin.

Jet fuel is worse off, because refiners are favoring diesel. Global jet inventories kept falling in October. Karl puts it simply: missing diesel stops trucks, tractors and generators, and missing jet fuel grounds flights and air cargo. Refill the tanks later and you still don’t get back the lost harvest window or the canceled flight.

Gas, power and water

Then there’s natural gas, which Europe would very much like you not to mention this winter. The November outlook Karl cites projects global LNG supply down about 3 percent in 2026, assuming the Hormuz disruption lasts through year’s end. German gas storage was 59 percent full on November 8, against 74.9 percent a year earlier. Under a normal winter, the planners say Germany gets through. Under an extreme cold snap, they model monthly shortfalls of up to 6.6 terawatt-hours. So Europe’s energy security now depends on the weather. Good luck with that.

Qatar shows how long the repairs take. A new LNG train is expected to start producing in the first quarter of 2027. The damaged existing trains face a repair horizon of roughly three years. And even a fixed plant needs feed gas, power, loading berths, a specialized carrier and a safe passage out. In Karl’s words, “a carrier without LNG and LNG without a reliable carrier both leave the buyer unsupplied.” In January, that means cold.

The chain doesn’t stop at the gas terminal. Power outages hit refineries, pumps and gas plants. In the Gulf, desalination and water pumping run on the same energy chain, and where generators can substitute, they burn diesel the world doesn’t have. Gas-intensive fertilizer plants either pay more or make less, and that lands on farmers and, eventually, your grocery bill.

The bill

Energy shocks don’t just cost money. They eat the money needed to recover. Karl cites a November European regulatory estimate that Europe is paying an extra 18 to 33 billion euros for the same quantity of imported gas. Nothing new gets built with that money. It just disappears into the price. His illustration of the shipping side is just as grim: add fifteen days to the delivery chain for a million barrels a day and you tie up fifteen million extra barrels at sea, about $2.25 billion of inventory at $150 oil, before freight and financing.

Then comes the rebuild. Karl’s planning framework sizes it in three cases. These are his modeled scenarios with stated assumptions, not audited damage estimates:

In the severe case, the weighted completion time is 4.85 years, with the last 15 percent of the work finishing in year seven. Karl notes that the highest-output repairs can bring supply back sooner than that. And his severe fuel case, a sustained 3-million-barrel-a-day shortfall in diesel and jet, adds up to 1.095 billion barrels a year that has to come from new supply, stocks or people simply doing without.

Markets price hope. Karl prices physics.

Karl’s forward judgment is blunt. Continued attacks and incomplete restoration will deepen a global economic catastrophe. The contest that matters is between the destruction of dependable capacity and the industrial ability to rebuild the whole delivery chain. Some crude flows have improved, and he says so. But better flows don’t un-sink a tanker, un-burn a pumping station or refill the buffers already spent.

He also has a warning for anyone who thinks a price target is a policy. A plan that stops at a crude price or an announced cargo volume, he writes, leaves the major failure points unresolved. Fields, refineries, power, terminals, ships, insurance, finance and inland trucking all have to work together, and right now several of them don’t.

So by all means, enjoy $90 Brent. Just don’t confuse it with recovery. The trading desks are betting on a peace deal. Karl is counting broken pumps, burned ships and empty storage tanks. In my experience, the people who count things usually win that argument.

I discussed with Glenn Diesen the signs that Europe is headed for a war with Russia:

Nima was focused on news that Trump reportedly was evacuated to a military base:

Brandon Weichart and I break down the latest developments in the Persian Gulf and Washington:

Stas and I discuss the Republican debacle in the mid-term elections: