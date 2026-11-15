Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Hector's avatar
Hector
11h

Shot bro. Legend as usual

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
10h

Larry's Substack is witty and unique. Larry and team roll up their sleeves and are not intimidated by the unpopular and strenuous project of digging deeper than the lazy status quo. I am grateful that they have generously shared publicly many gold nuggets that are hardly seen elsewhere.

In my office I display a challenging black & white mug: "Conspiracy (theorist crossed out) Knower" that I bought from well-known podcaster David Krayden in Ottawa. (Col Doug

MacGregor goes on). Getting to be a "knower" is a huge commitment yet only appreciated by the few that still have a God-given conscience to know right from wrong, like Apostle Paul....

• Romans 2:14–15"For when Gentiles, who do not have the law, by nature do the things in the law, these, although not having the law, are a law to themselves, who show the work of the law written in their hearts, their conscience also bearing witness, and between themselves their thoughts accusing or else excusing them" (NKJV).

• 1 Timothy 1:5"Now the purpose of the commandment is love from a pure heart, from a good conscience, and from sincere faith" (NKJV).

• Acts 23:1"Then Paul, looking earnestly at the council, said, 'Men and brethren, I have lived in all good conscience before God until this day'" (NKJV).

• Acts 24:16"This being so, I myself always strive to have a conscience without offense toward God and men" (NKJV).

• 2 Corinthians 1:12"For our boasting is this: the testimony of our conscience that we conducted ourselves in the world in simplicity and godly sincerity..." (NKJV).

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