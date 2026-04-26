Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
2hEdited

A story I read about the apprehended man said that he had a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. Shots were fired in the hallway outside the banquet room. I saw two photos of a naked man lying on his stomach at the top of a staircase, his hands brought up behind his back. Some sort of sheet covered him from the waist down.

I am wondering how he got so close to the room. I am also wondering how he planned to use three different weapons...if that is in fact what he had. A final puzzler: Isn't it odd for the president, vice president, and Speaker of the House to all be in one room in a non-governmental building?

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

😀 😃

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