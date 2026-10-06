Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
Oct 6Edited

The photo at the top of Larry's post--a photo of the hell Israel has brought upon Gaza--is gut-wrenching. I zoomed in and spent some time to let the devastation sink in.

B.Netanyahu is a scheming, murdering liar.

Here is a clip from the beginning of The Grayzone's Nov 2023 report about Oct.7:

"Since the publication of this interview, an Israeli police investigation has confirmed that Israeli Apache helicopters killed numerous Israeli citizens at and around the Nova electronic music festival, and that Hamas did not know in advance about the festival."

The report includes both video and transcript. 

https://thegrayzone.com/2023/11/18/video-what-happened-october-7/

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David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
Oct 6Edited

It’s high time the world adopted a commonly accepted, but empirically objective standard for distinguishing between terrorists and freedom fighters; between mass murder and genocide. We cannot let statistics of such import simply exist in the eye of the beholder and accepted or dismissed as such. Larry’s article makes this clear. A terrific piece. Thanks, Larry.

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