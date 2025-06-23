Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
1m

Hi Larry,

Your latest piece omits the impact of China.’s ban on rare earth magnets that impact on the Murderous, Apartheid, Genocide, Terrorist, Oppressor, Sanctuary provider for all sexual deviants especially pedophiles, purveyors of Sodomy and Rape both men and woman especially Palestinian prisoners …. Zionist States, ability to replenish Ground to Air Defensive missiles… for the now found out useless Davids Sling, Arrow, Iron Dome defensive system as well as the equally overhyped, oversold and useless U.S THAAD, AEGIS and PATRIOT missile Defense systems… the U.S’s systems found wanting against Saddam’s SCUDS, failed in Saudi, found out in that corrupted Bandera CIA, Nuland - Pyatt and MI6 Constructed Nazi Shithole State of Ukraine…. now found out and exposed in the aforementioned Zionist warmonger, terrorist State…. we are witnessing the end of the U.S MIC, no one in their right minds would pay to buy let alone rely on such junk for defence…. about bloody time, funny thing is, they did it to themselves… their oft repeated trope and hubris well and truly has bitten them, U.S, West and NATO arms manufacturers fair in the “ring” (kiwi slang)… read arse….just saying

Kia Kaha (Stay strong) from New Zealand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture