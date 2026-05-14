Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
43m

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

Reply
Share
Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
33m

Thanks Sonar team for the handy "Executive Summary" of Trump's arrival in China to save us 2 hours of time getting bits of info on YouTube videos :-)

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture