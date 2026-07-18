Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Yo mismo soy el regalo's avatar
Yo mismo soy el regalo
9h

It's pronounced like "bay dough". Please, for the love of God, say it that way. It really hurts my ears when you slaughter it.

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dany's avatar
dany
5hEdited

Turkey : Erdogan is a rogue and dangerous leader; nobody should trust him! Regarding the F35, Interestingly the US are unable de deliver any before years, not to mention that they cannot build the radars due to their rare earth shortfalls.

Beidu: one point to clarify is the actual effect of US GPS spoofing on Iranian missiles during the 12 day 2025 war; Indeed it was then understood that Israël was close to disruption and desperately asked for US intervention…how is this to be reconciled with the GPS spoofing story ?

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