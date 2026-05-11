Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
2h

The image at the top of your piece Larry, says it all really. China doesn't want to take over the world and build their own empire, just like Amerika has. Despite what Prof. Mearsheimer thinks.

China is seeking and offering global partnerships.

That sounds to me, like a pretty good strategy for human survival.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

😀 😃 Big Thanks! 😃 😀

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