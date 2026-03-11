The Persian Gulf is the most consequential body of water in the global economy. Its narrow exit — the Strait of Hormuz, just 33 kilometres wide at its narrowest point — acts as a valve through which flows an extraordinary share of the world’s energy and agricultural inputs. A sustained closure of that valve by Iran will trigger an economic shock with few historical precedents.

Let’s look at the three commodity categories most exposed to such a disruption: crude oil and refined petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and urea, the nitrogen fertiliser upon which modern agriculture depends. Together, these three flows underpin not just energy markets but global food security, industrial production, and the fiscal stability of dozens of nations.

The Strait of Hormuz: A Single Point of Failure

Roughly 20–21 million barrels of oil pass through the Strait of Hormuz every day, representing approximately 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption and around 30% of seaborne crude trade. The Gulf states bordering this corridor — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Iran, and Qatar — collectively hold the majority of the world’s proven oil reserves and a dominant share of global LNG export capacity.

There is no adequate alternative. The East-West Pipeline across Saudi Arabia (Petroline) can carry around 5 million barrels per day, and the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline in the UAE adds limited bypass capacity. But these routes are insufficient to compensate for a full shutdown, and are themselves vulnerable to sabotage. For the first time in history the oil has stopped flowing.

Oil: The Immediate Shock

The abrupt closure of Persian Gulf oil exports will constitute the largest supply shock in the history of petroleum markets — larger in absolute terms than the 1973 Arab oil embargo or the Iranian Revolution of 1979, both of which removed far smaller volumes, if Iran maintains the blockade for a month or longer. The International Energy Agency estimates that OECD strategic reserves could theoretically cushion a disruption for several months, but the psychological and speculative impact on oil prices would be immediate and severe.

Analysts and historical precedent suggest that oil prices could spike to anywhere between $150 and $250 per barrel — or potentially higher if markets judged the disruption likely to be prolonged. At such prices, the consequences would radiate rapidly through the global economy:

Fuel costs and consumer prices. Petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and heating oil prices have all surged. In major consuming economies — the United States, Europe, China, Japan, India — consumer price inflation will accelerate sharply with a prolonged disruption. Households will face dramatically higher energy bills and transport costs within weeks.

Industrial contraction. Energy-intensive manufacturing sectors — petrochemicals, cement, steel, aluminium, glass — will face crippling input cost increases. Many would reduce output or shut down. Supply chains across the global economy would seize as freight costs soared.

Aviation and shipping. Aviation fuel costs would make large swaths of commercial aviation economically unviable. Shipping freight rates, already elevated by fuel costs, would compound broader supply chain disruption.

Recession risk. Every major oil price shock since the 1970s has been followed by a global economic recession. A shock of this magnitude would almost certainly do the same. The IMF and World Bank have historically estimated that a $10 per barrel sustained rise in oil prices reduces global GDP growth by around 0.2–0.5 percentage points; a shock ten or twenty times larger would be categorically different in nature.

Here are the most vulnerable countries to this shock:

Japan

Japan is the world’s most structurally vulnerable major economy to a Gulf oil shock. It imports approximately 90% of its crude oil from the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar as its dominant suppliers. Japan has almost no domestic oil production, very limited alternative import infrastructure, and a dense industrial base dependent on petroleum. Its strategic reserves — among the largest in the world at around 150 days of consumption — provide a buffer, but not immunity. A prolonged closure lasting more than six months would force severe rationing, industrial curtailment, and recession. Japan’s post-Fukushima decision to phase down nuclear power has deepened its vulnerability by reducing the one energy source that could partly substitute.

South Korea

South Korea imports over 70% of its crude from the Middle East, with the Gulf states as its largest suppliers. Like Japan, it has negligible domestic production. Its economy is heavily industrial — semiconductors, shipbuilding, petrochemicals, and steel — all energy-intensive sectors that would face rapid input cost crises. South Korea maintains strategic reserves of approximately 100 days. Its proximity to Japan means both nations would compete for limited alternative supply from West Africa, North America, and Russia, driving prices higher still.

India

India is the world’s third-largest oil importer and sources roughly 60–65% of its crude from the Gulf region, primarily Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. It has limited domestic production and strategic reserves of only around 10–15 days — among the smallest relative to import volume of any major economy. India’s fuel subsidy architecture means the government would face enormous fiscal pressure as global oil prices surged, at the same moment that import costs were consuming foreign exchange reserves. For India’s 1.4 billion population — many of whom have limited financial buffers — the pass-through of energy and food cost increases would be devastating. India’s industrial heartland, its agricultural sector (which depends heavily on diesel for irrigation pumps), and its nascent manufacturing base would all be severely disrupted.

Taiwan

Taiwan imports almost all of its energy requirements and sources a significant majority of its oil from the Gulf. As the world’s primary producer of advanced semiconductors, a disruption to Taiwan’s energy supply would carry consequences far beyond its own economy — threatening global technology supply chains. Taiwan’s strategic reserves are modest, and alternative supply routes would be expensive and slow to establish.

Pakistan and Bangladesh

Both nations are heavily dependent on Gulf oil imports and have almost no strategic reserves, limited foreign exchange, and large populations with high fuel and food price sensitivity. Pakistan in particular has endured recurring foreign exchange crises; a surge in import costs would likely trigger a balance-of-payments collapse. For Bangladesh, fuel price increases would threaten the cost competitiveness of its garment sector — the backbone of its export economy — as well as the diesel-powered irrigation that supports its rice production.

Sub-Saharan Africa (Particularly Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania)

Many sub-Saharan African nations depend on Gulf oil for a large majority of their refined product imports, with minimal domestic refining capacity and no strategic stockpiles. Countries like Kenya, Ethiopia, and Tanzania would face acute fuel shortages, with knock-on effects on transport, electricity generation, and agricultural supply chains. Governments with limited foreign reserves would be unable to sustain imports at elevated prices for any prolonged period.

LNG: The Gas Markets Upended

Qatar is by some measures the world’s largest single exporter of liquefied natural gas, accounting for roughly 20–22% of global LNG trade. Together with the UAE and other Gulf producers, the Persian Gulf region represents a pillar of the global gas supply architecture. The disruption of this supply arrives into a global gas market already structurally tighter following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the reconfiguration of European energy supply.

Japan (Again the Most Exposed)

Japan is also the world’s largest or second-largest LNG importer, sourcing a dominant share from Qatar and other Gulf producers. LNG powers roughly a third of Japan’s electricity generation following its post-Fukushima nuclear drawdown. A loss of Gulf LNG would immediately threaten grid stability, with cascading effects across manufacturing, services, and residential supply. Japan has limited LNG storage capacity and no pipeline gas import option. The combined loss of Gulf oil and Gulf LNG would place Japan under extraordinary simultaneous pressure on two of its three primary energy sources.

South Korea

South Korea is consistently among the top three LNG importers globally, with Qatar one of its largest suppliers. Gas fires a substantial share of South Korea’s power generation. Like Japan, it has no pipeline import option and limited domestic gas production, making seaborne LNG the only supply mechanism. Power shortages would ripple through its semiconductor fabs and shipyards — both globally critical industries.

European Union — Particularly Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France

European nations pivoted heavily toward LNG imports after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine severed their pipeline gas relationships. Qatar has emerged as one of Europe’s most important LNG suppliers. Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France have all invested in LNG import terminals and contracted long-term Gulf supply. A Gulf LNG disruption would arrive into a European gas market with reduced pipeline alternatives from Russia, creating acute supply shortfalls particularly in winter months. Germany — Europe’s largest economy and its industrial engine — would face the most severe manufacturing impact, given its gas-intensive chemical, glass, and steel industries.

China

China has surpassed Japan as the world’s largest LNG importer in recent years. It sources a significant share of its LNG from Qatar and other Gulf exporters. However, China has a partial mitigant unavailable to most others: significant pipeline gas imports from Russia and Central Asia, which could be ramped up to partly offset Gulf LNG losses. This makes China more resilient than Japan or South Korea, but still substantially exposed, particularly for provinces distant from pipeline infrastructure where LNG-fired power dominates.

Pakistan

Pakistan has become deeply reliant on LNG imports to fuel its power sector following the depletion of domestic gas reserves. It sources the overwhelming majority of its LNG from Gulf producers. Power cuts — already a chronic problem — would become catastrophic. Industrial output, water pumping, and basic services would all be impaired. Pakistan’s fiscal position is too fragile to sustain premium spot LNG purchases on global markets for any extended period.

Urea: The Overlooked Catastrophe

Of the three commodity shocks, the disruption of urea exports from the Persian Gulf may be the least immediately visible — but could prove the most enduring in its consequences. Urea is the world’s most widely used nitrogen fertiliser. It is synthesised from natural gas via the Haber-Bosch process, and the Gulf states — particularly Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Oman — are among the world’s largest producers and exporters, collectively accounting for a significant share of global urea trade.

The dependency of modern agriculture on synthetic nitrogen fertiliser is difficult to overstate. It is estimated that roughly half of the nitrogen in the human body today passed through the Haber-Bosch process at some point — meaning that artificial fertiliser now sustains approximately half of the world’s population. A collapse in urea supply would threaten crop yields on a global scale.

Crop yield decline. Without adequate nitrogen fertiliser, yields of staple crops — wheat, rice, maize, soy — would fall dramatically within one to two growing seasons. The effect would not be uniform: wealthy agricultural nations with domestic fertiliser capacity or large stockpiles (the United States, Canada, parts of Europe) would be more insulated. The developing world, particularly sub-Saharan Africa and South and Southeast Asia, would face acute shortages.

Food price inflation. Global food prices, already elevated by conflict-related supply disruptions in recent years, would surge further. The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s food price index would likely break historical records. Bread, rice, and staple grain prices would become unaffordable for hundreds of millions of people.

Geopolitical instability. Historical evidence linking sharp food price spikes to political instability is robust. The Arab Spring of 2011 coincided with a period of record food prices. A global urea shortage and its downstream consequences for food security would heighten the risk of civil unrest, state fragility, and humanitarian crisis across numerous countries.

India

India is the world’s largest urea importer by volume, consuming enormous quantities to support its vast agricultural sector. Despite significant domestic urea production, India’s demand consistently outpaces supply, making it heavily reliant on Gulf imports, primarily from Oman, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. A supply cut would threaten yields of wheat, rice, and pulses across millions of smallholder farms. Given that Indian agriculture supports the livelihoods of roughly half the population, the social and political consequences of a fertiliser shortage would be profound. Food inflation would accelerate sharply and could threaten political stability.

Brazil

Brazil is among the world’s top urea importers, having dramatically expanded its agricultural output — it is now the world’s largest soy and beef exporter, and a major corn and sugar producer. Brazil produces almost no urea domestically at scale and imports a very large share from Gulf producers, particularly from the UAE and Qatar. A urea supply disruption would threaten Brazilian agricultural yields across the Cerrado and Amazon frontier regions, affecting both domestic food supply and Brazil’s critical role as a global food exporter. The consequences would ripple through global commodity markets.

Australia

Australia is one of the world’s most import-dependent nations for urea, sourcing the overwhelming majority from Gulf producers — particularly Qatar and the UAE. It has virtually no domestic urea production capacity. Australian wheat farmers, who produce a globally significant crop, apply large quantities of nitrogen fertiliser; a supply cut would reduce yields and threaten Australia’s agricultural export revenues. Australia is also the world’s largest diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue) consumer relative to its size, as this urea-derived product is required by most modern diesel vehicles and engines — a secondary vulnerability that became apparent during a 2021 supply shock.

Sub-Saharan Africa (Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Nigeria)

Sub-Saharan African nations with significant smallholder agricultural sectors are acutely exposed to urea supply disruption. Most have no domestic production and rely heavily on Gulf imports, often through the Indian Ocean trade routes. Fertiliser usage rates in Africa are already among the world’s lowest — meaning yields are already suboptimal — but further supply cuts and price increases would price smallholder farmers out of the market entirely. In Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mozambique, and parts of Nigeria, this would translate directly into food production shortfalls, price spikes, and heightened hunger. The World Food Programme has repeatedly identified fertiliser availability as a critical determinant of food security across the region.

Southeast Asia — Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines

Southeast Asian rice-producing nations — Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines — rely heavily on imported urea to sustain their paddy yields. These countries are among the world’s largest rice exporters and form a critical buffer for global food markets. A collapse in their urea supply would reduce rice output, sending prices higher across Asia and the Middle East, where rice is a dietary staple for billions.

Urea Exposure: Country Risk Summary

The Compounding Effect

Several countries face acute exposure across all three commodity categories simultaneously. These nations represent the most extreme cases of vulnerability.

Japan: The Triple Threat

Japan is uniquely exposed on all three fronts: it is the world’s most Gulf-dependent major oil importer, one of the world’s largest LNG importers with no pipeline alternative, and a significant importer of Gulf urea for its rice and vegetable agriculture. A full Persian Gulf shutdown would represent an existential economic crisis for Japan, requiring emergency rationing, international assistance, and an accelerated nuclear restart programme. Japan’s government has long identified Gulf security as a core strategic interest — and for good reason.

India: Scale Makes It Uniquely Dangerous

India faces critical exposure on oil and urea, and significant exposure on LNG. What makes India’s situation particularly alarming is scale: with 1.4 billion people, a fuel subsidy system that creates enormous fiscal pressure when prices rise, minimal strategic reserves, and a large poor population with little financial resilience, the social consequences of a simultaneous oil and fertiliser shock would be catastrophic. India would face simultaneous fuel inflation, agricultural input collapse, food price spikes, and foreign exchange depletion. The political stability implications would extend well beyond India’s borders.

Pakistan: The Fragile State Scenario

Pakistan faces severe exposure on oil and LNG, and significant exposure on urea. Critically, Pakistan begins any crisis from a position of chronic fiscal and foreign exchange weakness. A Gulf shutdown would rapidly exhaust its ability to finance import bills, potentially triggering sovereign default, currency collapse, and widespread civil unrest. Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal makes its potential destabilisation a matter of global security concern, not merely an economic one.

South Korea and Taiwan: Industrial Economies at Risk

Both nations face extreme oil and LNG exposure, and their economies are globally systemically important in ways that extend their vulnerability internationally. South Korea’s steel, chemicals, and shipbuilding, and Taiwan’s semiconductor fabs, supply global industries. Their disruption would cascade through global manufacturing and technology supply chains in ways that a comparable shock to a less industrially specialised economy would not.

Which Countries Are Most Insulated?

Not all nations face equal exposure. Several are significantly better positioned to withstand a Gulf shutdown, either because they produce their own energy, have diversified supply, or hold large strategic reserves.

United States. The US has achieved near-energy-independence through its shale oil and gas revolution. It is a net oil exporter and the world’s largest LNG exporter. It produces large quantities of domestic urea. A Gulf shutdown would raise global prices and affect US consumers, but the supply shock would not directly threaten US energy security. The US is best placed of all major economies.

Canada. Canada is a major oil sands and pipeline gas producer, self-sufficient in energy and a significant fertiliser exporter. Its exposure to a Gulf shutdown is primarily through global price effects rather than supply disruption.

Russia. Russia produces large volumes of oil, gas, and urea, and will likely benefit economically from a Gulf shutdown through higher global prices for its exports. Its energy self-sufficiency is near-total.

Norway. A major oil and gas producer with minimal Gulf dependency. Norway would benefit from higher global energy prices.

Brazil (energy). Brazil’s deep-water oil production makes it largely self-sufficient in crude oil. Its LNG exposure is limited. Its vulnerability is concentrated in urea, where it is critically dependent (as described above).

Historical Context and Strategic Reserves

The 1973 oil embargo — which removed roughly 4 million barrels per day from global markets — caused a fourfold increase in oil prices and contributed to severe recessions across the industrialised world. The current potential disruption would be five times larger in volume terms. The 1979 Iranian Revolution removed approximately 4–5 million barrels per day temporarily; the Iran-Iraq War’s tanker attacks in the 1980s rattled markets without fully closing the Strait. No historical episode provides a true precedent for a complete, sustained Gulf shutdown.

Strategic petroleum reserves maintained by IEA member nations — totalling around 1.2–1.5 billion barrels — could theoretically replace several months of lost Gulf supply if fully released. In practice, coordinated release at the required scale has never been attempted, and the logistical, political, and market-calming challenges would be formidable. Strategic gas and fertiliser reserves are far more limited and will be exhausted much faster.

Conclusion

The Persian Gulf is not merely an important trade route — it is a structural dependency baked into the global economy over seven decades. The simultaneous disruption of oil, LNG, and urea flows from the region constitute a polycrisis of exceptional severity: an energy shock, an industrial shock, and a food security crisis arriving together, reinforcing one another, and challenging the capacity of governments, international institutions, and markets to respond.

Decades of optimisation around cost efficiency — concentrating energy production, fertiliser manufacture, and shipping in the most economical locations — has created a system that is efficient in stable conditions but catastrophically fragile under stress. If Iran is able to sustain the closure of the Strait of Hormuz for a month or more, it will enjoy significant leverage in negotiations to end the blockade.

