Comment

No, I have not been given access to NSA Sigint, but I have confirmed that the phone call last week between Iranian President Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shariff was over a non-secure line. I am reliably informed that this was done deliberately by the Iranians and Pakistanis — i.e., the Iranians and Pakistanis were counting on the Americans and the Israelis to be listening in. The key part of the conversation between Pezeshkian and Shariff was this:

President Masoud Pezeshkian communicated a formally structured, three-step strategic ultimatum if US strikes continued: 1. Immediate Withdrawal from the ongoing nuclear peace talks.

2. Total Abandonment of the prospective Nuclear Treaty framework.

3. The Detonation of a Nuclear Device on Iranian soil—executed not as a weapon of war, but as an undeniable demonstration of sovereign capability and ultimate control over the escalation ladder.

When Marco Rubio was called an hour or so later by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, and received the same message, the White House knew that the information was legitimate. While the US intelligence community probably cannot confirm that Iran actually does have a functioning nuke, the Pakistanis believe the Iranians do. The intercepted chat between Pezeshkian and Shariff, followed by Rubio’s conversation with Ishaq Dar, convinced Trump and his advisors that Iran was not making a hollow threat.

Now we know why there has been a dramatic change in Trump’s rhetoric towards Iran… Hell, he downplayed yesterday’s missile dust up in the Persian Gulf, which left Kuwait’s International Airport on fire from an errant PAC3 Patriot missile.

Pepe and I caught some hell from skeptics after we reported on the Pakistani claim that Iran was threatening to detonate a nuclear device on Iranian soil if the US continued its strikes and did not rein in Israel’s attacks on Beirut. But we ain’t the ones eating crow or wiping egg off of our faces. Robert Barnes, a former Trump lawyer, during a Wednesday podcast with Mario Nawfal said that he confirmed with a Trump White House source that our information is correct.

Pakistan continues to play the central role in the negotiations between Tehran and Washington and wants to bring Donald Trump to Islamabad for a meeting with Iran’s President Pezeshkian, where a peace deal ending the war with Iran would be signed. If that happens the internet might implode. Pakistan is not doing this on its own… It has the full backing of China and Russia, with China taking the lead.

There are still some obstacles that Pakistan must overcome if it wants to get Trump and Pezeshkian to the negotiating table… The biggest being Israel. Will Trump compel Israel to retreat from Lebanon? Although the White House announced with much fanfare today that Lebanon and Israel have reached a peace agreement, the details released are unacceptable to Hezbollah. Hezbollah is not going to stop firing into northern Israel until the IDF withdraws from southern Lebanon. The Lebanese/Israeli agreement reportedly stipulates that Hezbollah cannot have any forces south of the Litani River… Like I wrote above, that is a non-starter and deal breaker for Hezbollah.

If the Lebanese situation is settled, than I think it is highly likely that Trump can get a deal with Iran that would eliminate the threat of Iran ever using a nuclear device. But such an agreement will have to have some teeth, such as being ratified by the US Congress and backed up by security guarantees from Russia and China. We are going to here some more upbeat claims from Trump in the coming days about an imminent deal. Just remember that there are still some very complicated, technical issues to solve.

Mario snagged me again to discuss the Trump administration’s reaction to Iran’s threat to detonate a nuke:

I also spoke with Edmund DeMarche of Trends Journal about the same issue:

Judge Napolitano interviewed Pepe and then, a couple of hours later, did the same with me. Pepe and I are telling the same story: