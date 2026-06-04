Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
1h

BRAVO Larry! You've worked overtime to get this info out IN THE RIGHT SPIRIT and WITH HUMANE UNDERSTANDING from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenie's perspective.

May Eternal One bless you with a double portion of His Holy Spirit for strength, discernment, wisdom, and clarity on all issues at hand and as you speak at SPIEF.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
1h

😀Big Thanks!😃

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