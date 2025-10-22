My sojourn with the International Unity Club is simply amazing in terms of the variety of people I am meeting and the opportunity to have extensive, uncensored chats. Once the podcasts are translated into english, I will begin posting them on this blog and at my Bitchute account. Let me emphasize that I have full latitude to ask these people any questions, without reservations or outside control. We are simply sitting in the equivalent of a coffee house, chatting.

I started the day by sitting down with Ambassador Rodion Miroshnik, who carries the burden of gathering evidence of crimes against civilians:

Rodion Vladimirovich Miroshnik is a Russian statesman and diplomat. He currently serves as the Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Crimes of the Kyiv Regime. Former Ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic to Russia (2022-2023). A lawyer by education, he has extensive experience in international law and diplomacy. Known as one of Russia’s key representatives advocating the country’s position on Donbass issues in the international arena. Current Status in 2025:

Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Crimes of the Kyiv Regime

Advisor on International Legal Issues

Expert on Protection of Russian-Speaking Population Rights

During our hour together, he reminded me that the May 2014 attack in Odessa that targeted pro-Russian Ukrainians. On May 2, 2014, in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, clashes broke out between pro-Ukrainian (pro-Maidan) activists and pro-Russian (anti-Maidan) demonstrators. Around 300 pro-Russian separatists clashed with a larger rally of about 2,000 pro-Ukrainian demonstrators, including football fans from Kharkiv known for their pro-unity stance. These clashes escalated across the city lasting several hours, involving the use of firearms, rocks, Molotov cocktails, and resulted in around six immediate deaths in the street fights.

The violence extended to the Kulikovo Field area, where pro-Russian activists had set up tents on Kulikovo Square. Many of these pro-Russian demonstrators then barricaded themselves inside the five-story Odessa regional federation of trade unions building after their protest camp was overwhelmed by pro-Ukrainian forces. The building was attacked and became the site of a deadly fire, with the pro-Ukrainian activists throwing petrol bombs (Molotov cocktails), which ignited a fire inside the building on the third floor and led to the deaths of 48 pro-Russian activists, many of whom died from carbon monoxide poisoning or by jumping from windows to escape the flames.

Ambassador Miroshnik said that the incident in Odessa ignited the uprising in the Donbas among the pro-Russians activists.

My next interview introduced my to Dejan Berić:

Dejan Berić (call sign “Deki”, born September 25, 1974) is a Serbian sniper, military instructor, volunteer, and participant in combat operations in Yugoslavia and eastern Ukraine. A veteran of the Donbas conflict and author of the book “When the Dead Speak.” Currently a lecturer for the Russian society “Znanie” and an instructor training snipers for the Russian armed forces. Current Status in 2025:

Military sniper training instructor

Lecturer for the “Znanie” society

Author of military memoirs

Expert in sniper tactics

Deki now leads a veterans’ organization that is focused on helping soldiers transition back into civilian life. The Russian military did not wait for a spate of former soldiers killing themselves… They set up a program that provides immediate support to soldiers battling the burden of PTSD.

I then met with Dmitry Kulikov:

Dmitry Evgenyevich Kulikov (born November 18, 1967, Shakhtyorsk, Donetsk region) is a Russian political scientist, publicist, political consultant, and television and radio host. Expert of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs and Relations with Compatriots. Member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Host of the talk show “Who’s Against?” on the Rossiya-1 channel. Subject to international sanctions by the EU, UK, Canada, Switzerland, and Ukraine. Current Status in 2025:

Host of the talk show “Who’s Against?” on Rossiya-1

State Duma expert on CIS affairs

Member of the Public Council under the Russian Ministry of Defense

Member of the Zinoviev Club of MIA “Russia Today”

Mr. Kulikov, who was born in Donetsk, described in detail how the persecution from those aligned with Bandera started in the 1990s, but escalated dramatically after May 2014.

Ruslan Ostashko is a genuine rock star, who sings in a band:

Ruslan Stanislavovich Ostashko (born February 18, 1979, Donetsk) is a Russian TV host, blogger, musician, and public figure. Host of the program “Time Will Tell” on Channel One. Creator and editor-in-chief of the “Political Russia” project. Leader of the musical group “Nashi” (“Ours”). Graduate of the Moscow Border Institute of the FSB of Russia with honors. Member of the board of the Internet Initiatives Development Fund. Current Status in 2025:

Host of “Time Will Tell” on Channel One

Head of the “Political Russia” project

Leader of the musical group “Nashi”

Member of the board of the Internet Initiatives Development Fund

Next up was Alexander Galushka, an economic heavy hitter in Russia:

Alexander Sergeevich Galushka (born December 1, 1975, Klin, Moscow Region) is a Russian statesman and public figure. Minister of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East (2013-2018). Deputy Secretary of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation. Chairman of the Coordinating Council under the Public Chamber for National Projects and Population Preservation. Authorized representative of Vladimir Putin in the 2024 elections. Author of strategic initiatives in economics and demography. Current Status in 2025:

Deputy Secretary of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation

Chairman of the Coordinating Council for National Projects and Population Preservation

Member of the Presidential Commission for Historical Education

Member of the Presidium of the Government Commission for Economic Development and Integration

I got a signed copy of his most recent book, which is the number one book in Russia. He explains why the Russian economy is so strong and how Western sanctions actually boosted the Russian economy.

My final interview was with a battle-hardened war correspondent who has had extensive prior experience working with US military forces:

Alexander Valeryevich Sladkov (born April 1, 1966, Monino, Moscow Region) is a Russian military journalist, special correspondent for DIP “Vesti” VGTRK. Reserve officer (Senior Lieutenant). Member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. One of Russia’s most experienced war correspondents, having worked in all major conflicts across the post-Soviet space and beyond. Recipient of numerous state awards and professional prizes. Current Status in 2025:

Special correspondent for DIP “Vesti” VGTRK

Member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Member of the mobilization working group under the President of Russia

Author of a Telegram channel with regular frontline reports

Here is the video, in english, of Judge Napolitano and I interviewing Maria Zakharova. The moderator is a great new friend — Alexander Kazakov:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nz1k82DTcuhU

I’m going to bed as news is breaking about Trump’s decision to impose new sanctions on the Russian oil industry. I’ll have a full report on Russian reaction to that tomorrow.