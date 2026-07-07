Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4h

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...the unifier.

Max Blumenthal is in Iran for the funeral. There he teamed up with Prof. Marandi:

https://thegrayzone.substack.com/p/going-to-khameneis-funeral-with-prof?utm_source=direct&r=2vzf0g&utm_campaign=comment-list-share-cta&utm_medium=web&comments=true&commentId=289515036

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
7h

😀Thanks Big😃

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