George Friedman, who writes at Geopolitical Futures has an undeserved reputation as a good analyst… He is not. His latest piece — Russia’s New War of Attrition — reveals a profound ignorance about Russia’s strategic goals and tactical operations. The very title of Friedman’s article shows that he is terribly misinformed… Russia has been executing a successful war of attrition since 2023.

He begins his piece with a false strawman:

The initial invasion in 2022 consisted of several separate and relatively narrow thrusts designed to achieve a rapid victory. One was meant to seize the capital of Kyiv, while the others were meant to penetrate central Ukraine. The strategy was designed to shatter and sever Ukrainian forces and, ultimately, occupy the country.

This is the Western narrative, but it is wrong. Russia’s initial objective with the launch of the Special Military Operation (SMO) was to create military pressure to compel Ukraine to negotiate. Russia’s initial force involved an estimated 125,000 soldiers going up against more than 300,000 Ukrainians. At no time did Russia field a force capable of shattering and serving Ukrainian forces in order to occupy the country. Instead, Russia achieved its objective of bringing Ukraine to the table to negotiate an end to the SMO… Negotiations started in March and a tentative agreement to end the conflict was reached in late March.

As a sign of goodwill, Putin ordered Russian forces to withdraw the tank columns starting 31 March that controlled the territory north of Kiev. According to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Russia had agreed to the terms originally submitted by the Ukrainian delegation. That agreement collapsed because the US and UK ordered President Zelensky not to move forward with the agreement.

It is important to note that during the six weeks — starting the last week of February 2022 — that an enormous column of tanks sat in place north of Kiev, the Ukrainian army failed to launch operations that could have destroyed a large portion of those tanks. The Russians withdrew, suffering very few casualties.

Friedman continues with this delusional claim:

These failures forced Moscow to adopt a new strategy of massed forces in an attempt to overrun and destroy Ukrainian defenders along the front held by the eastern thrust. In other words, what began as rapid movement on multiple fronts became a battle of mass warfare that stalled in equal parts because of effective Ukrainian defenses, drone strikes against Russian forces and logistics problems that halted advances.

Nope. With the collapse of negotiations, the Russian General Staff launched the operation to close the gap in the line of contact around Mariupol. By the end of May 2022, Russia took control of Mariupol and captured thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.

By August of 2022, Russia faced a manpower shortage because the contracts for thousands of Russian soldiers expired. Putin responded by mobilizing 300,000 reservists and prepared Russia for a prolonged war of attrition. Between September 2022 and December 2022, Russian forces vacated the west bank of Kherson and began erecting lines of defense in Zaporhyzhia and Donetsk.

The war of attrition began in earnest in January 2023, with the Battle of Bakhmut. Russia committed ~45,000 troops (including Wagner PMC) in brutal urban assaults to capture the ruined city, using “meat grinder” tactics with convict recruits. Russia secured the city in May. Ukraine, under the de facto command of the United States, launched an offensive in June of 2023, vowing to retake Mariupol and bath in the Black Sea by August. Russia’s preparations to counter the anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive, and a defensive buildup that largely blunted Ukraine’s summer push expanded the attrition of the Ukrainian army. Russian forces prioritized depth in minefields, artillery dominance (firing 3–5 times more shells daily than Ukraine). Lacking airpower, and facing Russian forces entrenched in three inter-locking lines of defense, the Ukrainians suffered massive casualties by launching human wave attacks, losing tens of thousands of soldiers and more than a thousand tanks and armored fighting vehicles before the fighting subsided in September. It was a debacle.

Friedman’s ignorance of what actually happened on the ground in Ukraine is on display in the following paragraph:

Wars of attrition have as their foundation the mathematical ability of each side to absorb casualties and remain effective, with the larger force simply outlasting the smaller one. . . . The problem in this sort of warfare is that the defenders, in this case Ukrainians, will be better able to constantly retreat, giving them the advantage of reducing the length of their supply lines. The attackers’ supply lines are much longer, which amplifies normal supply issues and invites drone attacks. For Russia, then, the key to this strategy is to prevent Ukrainian forces from retreating and drawing the battle closer to reinforcement and resupply.

What has happened in Ukraine since January 2024 is an unrelenting decimation of Ukrainian forces. Russia’s alleged slow advance is not due to lack of capability on the part of Russian forces. Instead, Russia’s General Staff has conducted operations designed to minimize Russian losses while inflicting the maximum damage possible on Ukrainian forces. It is Ukraine, not Russia, that is struggling to keep open lines of communication essential for resupply.

I will conclude with this incredible piece of advice from Friedman for the Ukrainians:

For Ukraine, the best strategy is to avoid encirclement, constantly moving closer to supply and reinforcement and drawing the Russians away from their bases, and to carry out this withdrawal at a fast enough rate to force a Russian logistics failure.

Does this guy even read the news? Ukrainian forces are currently facing encirclement in Kupyansk… And in the case of Pokrovsk, they have been defeated. As of November 2025, Russia surrounded the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. After a prolonged battle lasting over 18 months, Russian forces have destroyed Ukrainian defenses within and around the city. Russia cut key supply routes, heavily damaged infrastructure, and made significant advances within the city itself, including penetrating central areas and the southern districts.

A similar fate awaits Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk. Russian forces have captured most of Kupyansk’s western half and are building up their presence in central Kupyansk. Russian troops have advanced toward the crossings over the Oskil River, which Ukraine uses to supply its bridgehead on the eastern bank. Open-source videos show Russian assault troops operating even on the southern outskirts of the city’s western half near these crossings. The Russian army is reported to be completing a sweep of the western part of Kupyansk with ongoing street battles. Russian forces have made advances in the eastern part of Kupyansk and are working to consolidate their control. In short, Russia’s war of attrition is achieving tangible results in reducing the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian soldiers.

