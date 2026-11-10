Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
2h

Dazed and Confused. Well that headline grabbed my attention.

Does this mean that you're a Led Zeppelin fan Larry?

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