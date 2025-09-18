Donald Trump is being deliberately misled about the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine. We know this based on recent comments by retired General Keith Kellogg. On Sunday of this week, Keith Kellogg stated during the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv that “Russia is, in fact, losing this war.” He specified “If Putin was winning, he’d be in Odessa. If he was winning, he’d be west of the Dnipro River. If he was winning, he would have changed the government. Russia is in fact losing this war.” Kellogg dismissed Russian advances in the Donbas as insignificant, saying, “If you consider advancing moving by meters, not miles, then okay, that’s successful. But at the cost they’re having, it’s enormous.”

He also recounted a conversation with President Trump where he urged the president to confirm with General Dan Kaine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, who agreed: “They’re not winning.” Kellogg praised Ukraine’s military, calling it the global leader in drone warfare and asserted, “Don’t take Russia’s statements at face value. They’re not as good as Putin says they are. And I give great credit to the Ukrainian military because they’ve taken them down a couple notches.”

Kellogg emphasized the immense Russian casualties, noting that Russia has suffered “over a million dead and wounded,” and he argued that Russia’s costly gains in eastern Ukraine do not signify victory.

But now let’s consider the facts. Russia and Ukraine have conducted multiple exchanges of deceased soldiers’ remains since January 2025, primarily facilitated by agreements from peace talks in Istanbul (May-June 2025) and ongoing humanitarian efforts. These exchanges are dramatically asymmetric, with Russia repatriating far more Ukrainian bodies than vice versa. Some Western analysts account for this discrepancy by saying that Russia controls more battlefields because of rapid territorial advances, which prevents the Ukrainians from recovering remains. Hmmm… that calls into question Kellogg’s imbecilic claim that Russia is barely advancing and is suffering enormous casualties in the process.

Since January 1, 2025, Ukraine has received the bodies of 9,365 Ukrainian soldiers while Russia has received an estimated deceased soldiers. In other words, for every dead Russian serviceman there are 39 dead Ukrainian soldiers. This represents nine months of data, so we are not dealing with a one-time aberration.

I am posting three videos. The first is with Danny Davis, where we discuss the latest on the Charlie Kirk assassination and the recent ranting of Keith Kellogg. I also am posting my chat on Tuesday with Marcello. And last, I was interviewed on Tuesday by Andy Millette, who normally focuses on financial issues: