Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ikester8's avatar
ikester8
3h

Missing number of Russian bodies in this sentence, "bodies of 9,365 Ukrainian soldiers while Russia has received an estimated deceased soldiers."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture