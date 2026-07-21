Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
3h

Iran took out one Triton drone on April 9 of this year:

https://x.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/2044185380988297347

The Triton can can fly up to a 56,000 ft. ceiling, and its maximum speed is 357 mph. It's not small: Length: 47 ft 7 in; Wingspan: 130 ft 11 in; Height: 15 ft 5 in

The US just dodged another multi-million dolllar loss by moving Triton #2 out of Jordan.

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dany's avatar
dany
3h

The removal of US troops from the « proximity  » of Iran is included in the MoU, and was supposed to take place 30 days after the final agreement.

Of course, it needed an agreement on the concerned perimeter.

Jordan would Perhaps not be covered by the « proximity » word!

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