Speak Loudly and Carry a Small Stick

Last Friday, three Russian objects wandered into Polish airspace during one of the largest bombardments of the war, and two of them came to rest in the villages of southeastern Poland. On Monday, the ambassadors of all 32 NATO members convened in Brussels at Warsaw’s request. They emerged, after due deliberation, with one sentence and one airplane.

The sentence, from NATO spokesperson Allison Hart: “This was a dangerous incident and Russia bears full responsibility.” The airplane: a single AWACS early-warning aircraft, which Polish Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski told reporters “will be made available to Poland.” Add the Secretary General’s assurance that the Supreme Allied Commander, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, will “examine” threats and make adjustments “as needed,” and you have the full harvest of the most powerful military alliance in human history responding to cruise missiles on its soil.

If the readout sounded familiar, that is because you have heard it before. In August, after alleged Russian incursions into Poland and Romania, the allies declared that Russia “bears full responsibility” for violations that were “dangerous and unacceptable.” Copy. Paste. Convene. Somewhere in Brussels there is a staffer whose entire job is updating the date.

I’ll confess my own skepticism about those August episodes. In my experience, and it is not brief, Russia does not lob drones into Poland and Romania for grins. Moscow is stingy with its munitions and spends them to accomplish specific objectives. In August, nothing of importance was hit, which makes no sense as a Russian operation and considerable sense as somebody else’s. Yes, the debris was Russian. Russian debris is the one commodity Ukraine has in unlimited supply. My assessment is that Kyiv, with help from Western intelligence services, CIA and MI6 among them, gathered that wreckage and placed it where it would do the most good: in a NATO country, pointing at Moscow. NATO, naturally, skipped the investigation and went straight to the verdict.

What actually happened

According to Poland’s operational commander, Lt. Gen. Ireneusz Nowak, Russia’s overnight strike on western Ukraine involved seven bombers, 72 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 26 Kalibrs and more than 500 drones. Three objects crossed into Poland. Prosecutors found a Kh-101 at Nowy Lipowiec, a probable second missile at Rudnik nad Sanem, and what appears to be a jet-powered drone at Mołodycz. Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz said the Kh-101 spent roughly three minutes over Polish territory.

NATO was not asleep. Polish F-16s and Swedish JAS 39 Gripens were airborne, supported by a Dutch tanker and a Polish Saab early-warning aircraft. Patriot, Poprad and Pilica+ batteries were activated. A Swedish Gripen pilot received NATO authorization to shoot down the suspected Kh-101. He did not, because severe weather prevented visual and optoelectronic identification.

Final score: Russia three, the weather one, NATO zero.

I spent 23 years scripting exercises for U.S. Special Operations Forces. Had I submitted a scenario in which an alliance’s integrated air defense tracked an inbound cruise missile, cleared a fighter to engage, and then watched it fly for three minutes because of clouds, the reviewing officer would have returned it to me marked “implausible.” Reality, it turns out, has lower standards than the exercise directorate.

Nor is this a first offense. On July 30, a Kh-101 crashed in Poland’s Lublin province, the first confirmed Russian munition to land on NATO soil. Detection worked; interception did not. NATO had four months to fix the problem. The fix, apparently, was to hold another meeting.

The rhetoric

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte flew to Warsaw on Saturday and declared, “I can guarantee that NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory.” In the same appearance, asked whether it could happen again, he said he could not rule it out. Every inch, then, except the inches where the missiles land.

The alliance cannot even agree on what happened to it. Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the incursion a likely intentional provocation timed to coincide with the Coalition of the Willing’s Koalicja 26.2 exercise; one missile came down about 22 miles from the exercise area. Rutte, by contrast, says it remains unclear whether the missiles entered Polish airspace on purpose. Moscow has claimed nothing. So NATO is uncertain whether it was attacked, yet it stands in “full solidarity” about it.

Poland, to its credit, declined to invoke Article 4. Zalewski said so explicitly before the meeting. Warsaw used that lever in September 2025, when it actually shot down Russian drones, and the result was Operation Eastern Sentry, the very mission that just failed to engage anything. Even the injured party seems to grasp what consultation produces.

The factories

Tough talk is worth exactly what stands behind it, and what stands behind Europe’s is not much.

Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service estimates that Russian industry produced roughly 7 million large-calibre artillery shells, mortar rounds and rockets in 2025, up from about 400,000 in 2021. A leaked report on European defense readiness projects that the EU’s 27 members plus Norway will produce about two million shells this year. Poland’s own defense minister used the Warsaw Security Forum in October to plead for “war-mode” production, which is to say, for Europe to do what Russia is already doing.

The money is not the problem. The European Defence Agency puts EU defense spending at about €418 billion in 2025. Russia plans roughly $203 billion for 2027. Europe outspends Moscow two to one and is outproduced several times over, which must be some kind of record in procurement. The IISS puts it more politely: money is moving faster than factories.

European 155mm capacity is about five times its February 2022 level, per the IISS, and could more than double again by 2030. But five times a hollowed-out baseline is still a deficit. Norway’s Nammo says its plants are running flat out, and everything goes to Ukraine. European armies cannot refill their own magazines.

The interceptors

Air defense is what matters for a Kh-101 over Rzeszów, and here the picture is worse. In August, U.S. and NATO officials told the Associated Press that American Patriot interceptor stocks in Europe were “beyond critical,” after the Iran war consumed roughly 1,500 of an estimated pre-war inventory of 2,330. A senior NATO spokesman replied that this was “simply not the case” and that the alliance can “block punches.” One analyst quoted in the same reporting offered the more candid assessment: the best air defense NATO has may be Russian constraints.

The European cavalry is coming, on a schedule. France expects 10 of its 12 SAMP/T NG systems by the end of 2030. Poland will host Europe’s only PAC-3 maintenance center outside the United States, in roughly a year. It is a splendid plan for fighting the war of 2030. The missiles of 2026 have not been informed.

Talk Ain’t Cheap

The gap between NATO’s vocabulary and NATO’s arsenal is not merely embarrassing. It is dangerous. “Every inch” is a promissory note, and Moscow reads both the note and the bank balance. Each time Brussels pronounces something “unacceptable” and then accepts it, the word loses value, like a currency printed without reserves. Bluffing on the eastern flank with an empty magazine does not deter. It invites someone to call.

Teddy Roosevelt’s famous quip, “speak softly and carry a big stick,” is still excellent advice. NATO has inverted it: it shouts, and it is still waiting on the stick, which is back-ordered until 2030.

Until then, Poland has its AWACS. It will have an excellent view of the next one.

It is Monday and I start the day with Judge Napolitano:

My chat with Hakan Bergmark from Sweden:

Back with Quatrina on News, broadcasting from Pakistan:

Nima and I discuss the latest F-35 to declare an emergency:

Closing the night out with Sulaiman Ahmed: