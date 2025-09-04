I am going to cover two different issues here today, but both pertain to Donald Trump. I am not a Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) person. I do not reflexively dislike President Trump, but I find myself more disturbed about his foreign policy and his military actions, which counter his professed claim to be seeking peace. Let’s start with the attack on an alleged Venezuelan boat on Monday by the US Navy… it was a criminal act by US forces in my view.

First, here is what the White House, the US State Department and the Department of Defense said about the US attack:

White House President Donald Trump announced at a press briefing that US Navy forces “shot down a boat, a drug-laden vessel, with a substantial amount of drugs aboard,” stating that 11 alleged cartel members were killed in the operation. He described the strike as a warning to narco-terrorist organizations and claimed it was conducted in international waters against a vessel headed for the United States. Trump posted a video of the operation and emphasized US resolve to combat drug trafficking linked to Venezuelan gangs. US State Department Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed via social media that the US military conducted a “lethal strike” against a ship operated by a “designated narco-terrorist organization.” The Department reiterated the US position that President Nicolás Maduro heads a drug cartel and called the action necessary in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking. The State Department also stated there were no US casualties during the operation. Department of Defense Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on national media that further military action against cartels is likely, saying that the US will “continue to hit drug cartels” and that any traffickers operating as designated narco-terrorists would “face the same fate.” The Pentagon confirmed no American personnel were harmed and described the operation as “deadly serious,” marking the start of a broader military campaign to combat drug smuggling and organized crime in the region.

Killing people because you believe they are doing something illegal will get you charged with murder if you did this. Just because it is the USG making the claim that the boat carried drugs, which was manned by alleged members of Tren de Aragua, is an illegal use of force. The proper way to do this is to intercept the boat, board it, take the passengers/crew into custody and confiscate the drugs. It would be a completely different matter — and justifiable — if the people on that boat were shooting at US personnel. The video that was published by the USG does not show any firearms activity by the persons on that boat. If evidence is produced that shows the people on this boat firing at US personnel or ships, then I withdraw my accusation of murder. However, if such evidence exists, do you think that the Trump administration would keep that quiet and hidden away?

I fully agree with the principle of stopping the flow of illegal drugs into the US. I personally know the cost… my 39-year old nephew died from a fentanyl overdose. But I also know — based on 27 years of doing money laundering cases — that the best way to hurt the cartels and curtail their actions is to go after their money. The USG talks big, i.e. follow the money, but has not focused the full capabilities of the USG to do so. Why? Because too many US-based banks and corporations are complicit in profiting from this money.

CHINA CELEBRATES THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DEFEAT OF JAPAN

Donald Trump posted this “Truth” (i.e., that is what Trump calls his posts on Truth Social):

The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and “blood” that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

I think Trump spent too much time watching Hollywood films about the War in the Pacific. Trump and I, like most Americans, have been fed a steady diet of the great victory the US obtained with the defeat of Japan in World War II. Rarely is there a fair presentation of what the Chinese experienced. So let me hit you with some facts.

Japan began attacking China well before the United States entered the war in the Pacific. The earliest significant Japanese aggression came with the invasion of Manchuria, which began on September 18, 1931 as a result of the Mukden Incident. This led to the establishment of the puppet state of Manchukuo in northeastern China.

However, full-scale war between Japan and China erupted with the Marco Polo Bridge Incident near Beijing on July 7, 1937. This incident triggered the outbreak of the Second Sino-Japanese War, which saw Japan launch a widespread invasion of Chinese territory. By the end of July 1937, the Japanese had occupied major cities like Beijing and Tianjin, and by December 1937, Nanjing had fallen, resulting in the infamous Nanjing Massacre.

While the Japanese were busy killing Chinese civilians and soldiers, the US did nothing. The United States initially avoided taking sides during the early Japanese attacks on China, prioritizing economic interests and trade with both nations. In the years following Japan’s invasion of Manchuria in 1931 and later during the large-scale attacks beginning in 1937, the US government did not provide direct aid to China nor take significant actions to protest Japanese aggression.

So who did most of the fighting and dying during the War in the Pacific… the US or China? On average, over the course of the Second World War, about 70 percent of the Japanese army was deployed in China. This figure fluctuated over time: the proportion occasionally peaked above 90 percent, with the lowest point around 35 percent, but typically remained above 70 percent for most of the conflict. As of December 1941, 35 out of Japan’s 51 army divisions—about 69 percent of its total ground forces—were stationed in China, and the majority of these forces remained there until Japan’s surrender in 1945.

During World War II, the number of Chinese soldiers and civilians killed by Japanese forces is estimated as follows:

• Chinese military deaths: Approximately 3 to 4 million Chinese soldiers were killed during battles, executions, and related combat operations by the Japanese military. For example, around 50,000 Chinese soldiers died defending Nanjing in 1937, with 30,000 more executed after its capture.

• Chinese civilian deaths: Civilian casualties are estimated at about 15 to 20 million. This includes deaths from massacres like the Nanjing Massacre, which alone caused between 100,000 and 300,000 civilian deaths, widespread rape, and atrocities. Many others died due to famine, forced labor, and other Japanese war crimes.

In total, over 20 million Chinese—both military and civilian—are estimated to have died as a result of the Japanese invasion and occupation during the Second Sino-Japanese War and the broader World War II conflict.

The US, by comparison, during World War II, in the Pacific theater, lost approximately 111,606 U.S. military personnel who were killed in action or went missing. This includes:

• About 41,592 U.S. Army soldiers

• About 23,160 U.S. Marines and sailors

Additionally, the U.S. Navy lost 31,157 killed in action in the Pacific theater. Trump simply does not know what he is talking about when he baldly states that the US expended a massive amount of blood in defeating Japan. Yes, we suffered significant casualties, but our losses pale in comparison to what China lost. Our combat fatalities were 0.04% of those sustained by China. Moreover, the fact that China spent eight years fighting 70% of the Japanese military means that because of their effort, fewer Americans died. In light of these facts, Trump’s TRUTH to Xi is just a big lie.

Danny Davis and I had an interesting chat about these issues: